Calciomercato Roma, Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream can become reality

Rome transfer market. The Mou effect strikes again. After half the season ticket holder, such a large number had not been seen since the 2004 season, here are the first casks on the market. In recent days, Matic has arrived in the capital, an old acquaintance of the Portuguese coach, who would like another former player to come to his court: King Cristiano Ronaldo.

ROME CALCIOMERCATO – THE CHRISTIAN RONALDO DREAM

The Friekdin have promised Mourinho and fans a real hit from the cinema. And this morning the online portal Leggo.it reported the sensational news of a start of contacts between Roma and the entourage of the now former Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo has thus decided not to continue his English experience and at 38 he is looking for a last team. The big Europeans have slipped away, turning to younger players. His first team, Sporting Lisbon and Roma are still in contention. The Giallorossi are also favored by bookmakers, in fact the share of a possible arrival of CR7 in the capital has fallen to 18. The only obstacle is the heavy salary, which however could be paid for in large part by the sponsors.

