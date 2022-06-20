Caitlyn Jenner supports FINA’s ban on transgender women in women’s swimming events

Caitlyn Jenner supported FINA’s ban on transgender women competing in women’s swimming events.

Swimming’s world governing body voted to restrict transgender swimmers from competing in elite women’s events

The organization voted on the matter at an extraordinary general congress during the World Championships in Budapest.

In the results, 71 per cent of FINA’s 152 members voted to prevent trans athletes who have gone through any part of the male puberty process from competing in elite women’s events.

This now means that transgender competitors must have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete, and Jenner praised the change from the sport’s world governing body.

The former Olympian said: “It worked! I received a lot of criticism, but it’s only fair!”

“If you go through male puberty, you shouldn’t be able to take medals from women. Spot”.

FINA also confirmed that they will establish an “open” category in the competitions for swimmers whose gender identity is different from their birth sex.

American swimmer Lia Thomas will not be able to compete in women’s events (AP)

Jenner has pressed the swimming body for a decision for months, insisting it’s unfair for cisgender women to compete against trans swimmers.

Earlier this year, he commented, “This whole woke world we live in right now isn’t working.”

“I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anyone I’m up against. [Lia Thomas] compete, because in the woke world you have to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great. No, it is not”.