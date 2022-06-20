Britney Spears’ father accuses her of defamation

After getting rid of her father’s guardianship that weighed on her for 13 years, Britney Spears will once again face James Spears in court for alleged defamation.

And it is that according to TMZ, James Spears filed legal documents to request that the artist be put under oath for alleged attacks on his name on social networks and in his next book.

Among the things that the father of the interpreter of “Toxic” intends to legally deny are: that the singer was not allowed to take painkillers, the withdrawal of a driving license, in addition to the fact that Britney was supposedly forced to give eight tubes of blood to obtain medical attention.

Spears was involved in a legal battle against her father to regain her independence. She had to appear before a judge several times until at the end of last year she was finally released.

During one of her interventions in court, Spears confessed that “she had been forced to act, that she was not given privacy and that she was forced to use contraceptives, take medication and attend therapy sessions against her will.”

The US court ruled in favor of the artist and finally, after more than a decade, Britney Spears is once again in control of her life without intermediaries.

#FreeBritney was the movement promoted by the fans of the pop princess where messages of support for the singer were generated throughout the process.