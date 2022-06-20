Brad Pitt’s lawsuit against Angelina Jolie is much more expensive than Johnny Depp’s against Amber Heard

After six weeks of testimony, presentation of evidence and deliberations, the jury assigned to actor Johnny Depp’s controversial defamation trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, determined that Depp had won all the arguments in the lawsuit, so his ex-wife should pay him a total of $10,350,000 in damages and punitive items.

A few days after finishing this trial, actor Brad Pitt also decides to sue his ex-wife, also actress Angelina Jolie, expecting compensation of more than 50 million dollars for damages. Despite the fact that both have been in a constant legal fight for the custody of their children, this new lawsuit is not related to his family, but to Pitt’s successful business that has been harmed by an action by Angelina Jolie.



Angelina Jolie

The story goes back to 2008, when the then couple decided to buy a beautiful vineyard in the south of France, valued at 45 million euros. In addition to a large and impressive vineyard, Château Miraval also has a beautiful castle, the place where the couple decided to get married in 2014 and their family’s favorite place to enjoy the summer. According to Brad Pitt, he and Angelina had reached a verbal agreement where they promised not to sell their part of the property without the consent of the other. But everything seems to indicate that the ‘Maleficent’ actress did not want to keep the promise, since she sold her part of the vineyard to the Russian tycoon Yuri Shefler. For this reason, the actor decided to sue the mother of his children for “breach of contract, violation of good faith and interference in contractual relations.”

Trial attorneys have argued in the lawsuit filing that Angelina “sought to cause harm” to her client by selling his share of the vineyard to an unreliable Russian shareholder. This business relationship could damage the actor’s reputation, by inevitably being associated with a person of dubious reputation, also taking into account the sanctions that have been imposed on some Russian businessmen linked to the Putin government for the terrible invasion of Ukraine. The actor’s defenders have assured that this new ‘alliance’ damages the reputation of Pitt’s wine company.

Likewise, the actor of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’, affirmed that Miraval is “a multi-million dollar global business and one of the most respected rosé wine producers in the world”, while pointing out that “Jolie did not contribute anything to that success” . In addition to this, Pitt’s lawyers have also argued in the lawsuit that the tycoon who controls the Stoli Group is trying to obtain, at all costs, confidential and proprietary information from Pitt’s company, seeking to benefit his liquor company. . “Jolie tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” Pitt’s defense wrote in the lawsuit document.