Brad Pitt Files New Lawsuits Against Angelina Jolie, Further Complicating Custody Battle

The legal battle between Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie. The divorce between the superstars has been bottled up for almost five years a long judicial process where each law firm seeks to complicate the situation more and more. After making a breakthrough in custody of her six children, the trial may have to start all over again because of Jolie.

The actress managed at the beginning of the month that remove the judge in charge of deciding on their divorce, claiming that he had given Britt favored treatment for being famous. under the complaint that had not allowed three of the children to testify against their fatherthe court agreed to remove him from the case.

This decision came after the magistrate, named John Ouderkirk, ruled in favor of the actor and grant joint custodysomething that the actress assured that she would appeal.

The confrontation continues now that Pitt has filed a lawsuit to challenge the decision and overturn Judge Ouderkirk’s removal from office.. The ex-partner now depends on the court to know if this dance of judges It will overturn everything decided so far.

The interpreter’s team Damn bastards He has spoken to the press and has harshly criticized the next Marvel star for having gone against the judge that the marriage had decided jointly.

In California, the law allows you to hire private attorneys to handle cases more discreetly. Ouderkirk was in charge of marrying them in 2014 and had promised to keep a summary secret during the process.. For this reason, Pitt’s lawyer has accused Jolie of having sued the judge as a distraction strategy to delay the custody agreement from becoming effective.

In addition to this resource, Pitt’s legal team has extended its legal problems to Europe and has filed another lawsuit in Luxembourg to fight for possession Château Miraval, a property valued at 164 million dollars located in France. A spectacular vineyard that witnessed the couple’s wedding in 2014 and has a special sentimental value for them.

However, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are far from sentimental these days. Each intervention of what Lara Croft was in the press constitutes a new opportunity to provide more negative information about what was her husband. On the last occasion she assured that he had feared for the integrity of his family during the worst moments of their relationship.