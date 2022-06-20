Black Adam: the first official trailer of the film with Dwayne Johnson

Here is the first official trailer of Black Adam, the film by Jaume Collet-Serra starring Dwayne Johnson in the role of DC Superhero Black Adam, in cinemas from October 2022.

Warner Bros. Italy has just released the official trailer of the new action adventure created by New Line Cinema: it’s about Black Adamthe first feature film ever to explore the history of the DC Superhero, starring Dwayne Johnson, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

The Hollywood star stars opposite Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill”, “That Night in Miami”) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (“All the Times I’ve Loved You”) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (“Sex / Life”, “Rush Hour – Paris Mission”) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”, “The Mummy”) is Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers”, “Trinkets” ) is Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) is Amon, while Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” and James Bond franchises) plays Dr. Fate.

Black Adam was directed by Collet-Serra who was based on a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, which was itself based on DC characters. The film, which was created by Bill Parker and CC Beck, will hit Italian cinemas starting October 2022 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.