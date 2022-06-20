Bitcoin under $ 20,000 takes excellent victims

Bitcoin under the bulwark of 20,000 dollars is also shaking the world of football. Many stars who in recent years have succumbed to the charm of cryptocurrencies, investing or accepting to be paid, in whole or in part, in Bitcoin.

An interest matured especially in the womb of the Premier League, where partnerships and sponsorships were born between cryptocurrency exchanges and top-level teams, and promoted by prominent players such as Lionel Messi And Ronaldobecome ambassador of companies in the sector.

Football and cryptocurrencies

Double the affordability of this link: on the one hand for exchanges interested in making their products known on a large scale, on the other for football clubs looking for funding from sponsors. A synallagm that has worked very well in a context of strong growth but which risks imploding in the new winter of cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, not only the salaries of the players are at risk, but also an entire system that has made “all-in” on the blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Footballers paid in cryptocurrencies

Among the gold contracts paid for a good part in cryptocurrencies, that of Lionel Messibought by the French Paris Saint-Germain, owned by Qatar, for over 30 million euros more bonuses. We are not talking about Bitcoin, but about cryptocurrency “$ PSG Fan Tokens”Which had an exploit in 2021, going from a unit value of 5 euros to the record of 46 euros. If Messi had not monetized the tokens at the peak, he would now find himself with a capital only slightly higher than the initial one, with the value of the cryptocurrency falling in recent months to around 6 euros.

However, it is likely that the champion does not care about the volatility of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: according to the Forbes ranking, he is the highest paid player in the world with revenues of $ 130 million in 2021.

Similar fate for Cristiano Ronaldoin third place on the podium with 115 million dollars in fees. During the seasons at Juventus, between 2018 and 2021, Ronaldo collected Fan Tokens linked to his performances on the pitch.

Luis Suarez instead, he used his popularity to invite his 43 million followers to join the sports betting platform Sport Alphawhich uses Ethereum to participate in sports predictions. At the end of 2021 the Atletico Madrid star then launched a collection of 30,000 NFTs, sold in less than 72 hours at prices starting at $ 50 each.

The definition of NFT and cryptocurrencies given by Bill Gates – «a market based on people’s stupidity»- he does not seem to refer so much to these investors as to the” ox people “influenced by the world of football to enter a complex and highly risky market.

What are Fan Tokens

THE Fan Token they arise from the need to broaden the experience of fans who can influence decisions affecting their favorite team from below, guiding the choices of sports managers. In addition to this they can get digital rewards (NFT or digital experiences) and merchandising.

The turnover of Fan Tokens is worth billions of dollars. First in the standings is the one promoted by PSG, which at the time of writing has a capitalization of 18.7 million euros.

Among the Italian Fan Tokens, the first for market cup is that of Juventuswith a capitalization of 4.6 million dollars and whose value has gone from about 2 dollars to the current 3.50 dollars (with a maximum of over 26 dollars in May 2021.

The Fan Token FootballStars it was instead overwhelmed by the collapse of cryptocurrencies. After being promoted by players from Inter and the Croatian national team, the cryptocurrency lost 98% of its value. The midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is among the “cryptocurrency evangelists” who encouraged fans to join a dedicated Telegram group and invest. The FootballStars website has now disappeared from the web leaving fans angry and with a handful of flies.