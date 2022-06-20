Billie Eilish says she feels ‘so undesirable’ that she’s ‘trying too hard to be desirable’

Eleven billion views on YouTube, which would be equivalent to each of the more than 7.7 billion inhabitants of the Earth having seen at least one and a half times one of their videos on the platform, speak of the global reach of the American billie eilish, who next week will become the youngest artist to headline the Glastonbury Festival, one of the most famous in the world.

But for this twenty-something who has 47 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 44 million followers on TikTok and 103 million on Instagram, being the youngest in is nothing new. She was the youngest in…

headline Coachella

win the Grammy for best album and best recording

to reach millions of plays on Spotify

write a James Bond theme song and win an Oscar for it

However, he considers it crazy to go on tour. “It feels like I’m never moving”he told “The Times” In an interview. “He feels very limbo. It is so unnatural for us as people to have so many ups and downs so high and so low. It feels like a blur. It’s like you’re living five different lives at once, crazy but amazing.”

Billie Eilish and her insecurities

In the interview with “The Times”, Billie Eilish spoke about her insecurities. She started wearing baggy clothes because she didn’t want people to judge her body, which caused her first depression at age 12. Today, insecurity increases to the extent that the scrutiny on networks, being followed by millions of people, is intense.

How is your relationship with your body now?, they asked. “Nowhere good. My relationship with my body has been something truly horrible and terrible since I was 11 years old. (when he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome). I love that my body is mine and that it is with me wherever I go. I think of my body as my friend. My ugly friend! It’s complicated. But what are you going to do to him?”

During the lockdown, she thought she had found her identity and then had another identity crisis. “Being known throughout the beginning of your career for one thing: she wears baggy clothes and sings like that, it was driving me crazy,” she said in the same interview. She so she did the most punk thing she could think of: she donned a pink silk corset and dyed her hair blonde, posing for the cover of British “Vogue” magazine.

Only 6 minutes were enough for the photo to reach a million likes, but as well as praise, Billie received a lot of criticism. “No matter what you do, it’s right or wrong. Wearing baggy clothes, no one is attracted to me, I feel incredibly disgusting, unsexy and not beautiful, and people shame you for not being feminine enough. Then you put on something more revealing and they’re, like, you’re a fat fucking cow. I’m a whore and a sellout and I’m just like any other celebrity who sells their bodies, and wow! what the fuck do you want It’s a crazy world for women and women in the public eye”.

“Honestly, I don’t feel wanted, ever. I have this concern that I feel so undesirable that at times I have tried too hard to be desirable. It makes me sad to think about it.”