Billie Eilish: “I have a terrible relationship with my body: it’s like an ugly friend who follows me everywhere”

“I have had a horrible relationship with my body since I was 11 years old.” It’s Billie Eilish al’s crude confession Sunday Times on the occasion of Glastonbury, the UK music festival which between 22 and 26 June will see various artists perform, including Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher and Diana Ross. 20 years and 65 million records already sold, the Los Angeles singer confesses that she has only recently begun to look at her body with less anguish. “I was a child – she says – when I was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome”, a neurological disorder characterized by inconstant motor and phonatory tics. “I imagine my body as my ugly friend. But I like that he is mine and that he accompanies me wherever he goes. It’s complicated, but what can we do about it? “

Fierce criticism from fans

The singer, who will be the youngest star to perform at Glastonbury, has come to terms with the weight of others’ judgment since, at 16, she appeared in public in green hair and t-shirts. over size“Anything you do is wrong,” he complains. “If I wear loose clothing no one is attracted to me: I feel incredibly unlovable, not sexy and not beautiful and there are those who accuse me of not being feminine enough.” Not even the sudden change in her look did it to make her feel more appreciated. Last year Eilish posed for Vogue in ultra-tight lingerie, exhibiting forms usually kept covered. A surprising appearance for her fans, who in any case did not spare her criticism: “Then you wear something sexy and you are like a fat slut”, the artist points out. “I’m a whore, I sell myself and I’m like any other celebrity who sells their bodies. What the fuck do you want? It’s a crazy world for women, especially the most prominent ones. ” Not even the warmth of millions of fans seems to have compensated Eilish from a sense of perennial dissatisfaction: “I felt unwanted and occasionally I tried to be,” concludes the young artist.

Read also: