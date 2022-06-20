bigger lips with this TikTok hack

Of all the new makeup techniques that the trends of the moment bring with them, there is one that especially interests us this year: the art of achieving voluminous lips. And from that, like many of the good things in this life, TikTok it is full. Yes, yes, we already know that there are many tricks focused on achieving the coveted ‘hyaluronic acid effect’ but we have to confess that with this last one we have hallucinated.

Is named lip lift and as the user behind said publication suggests, it is the most common in ‘celebrities’ like Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian. The best of all is that you only need three everyday products and no, this time it does not involve tones as strong as red. Quite the opposite and that is precisely what makes it a makeup technique ‘friendly’ with everyone.

It’s official: lip overlining has gone to the next level and we are ‘living’. Although at the beginning of the year the fact of delineating above the natural contour triumphed, the perfected technique implies a much more powerful and, at the same time, natural result. Following the instructions of this user, Martu Pita, you are about to get such thick lips like those of your favorite ‘celebs’ and it really couldn’t be easier.

“This is one of the techniques most used by makeup artists on celebrities,” the ‘tiktoker’ begins. “Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid… They all use this technique.” We deciphered it together.

As Martu says, “it consists of shorten the space between our upper lip and the tip of our nose“, he points out. “We need a lip or eyelinerit doesn’t matter what it is as long as it’s eyeliner and it’s the ideal tone”. In this case, she bets on one of chocolate brown color. “Instead of following the natural arch of your lips, what you’re going to do is round it up and make it a little higher“, he explains just before showing the process. “Afterwards it’s super important that we do follow the natural line from our lipsand let’s not change, nor go higher in the part of the edges”, clarifies the ‘tiktoker’. Then, repeat the same process in the lower lipstick.

“Finally, we must apply a lipstick in the center“, advises just before betting on a lipstick in what appears to be a pink nude shade of the most natural. We would also add some ‘gloss’ of the same shade to hydrate and emphasize the desired volume. “I love this technique,” concludes Martu. We also love her so we are going to propose to you the necessary products so that some thick, voluminous and perfect lips be, from today, one more constant in your ‘beauty’ life.

DR Pinchacito lip liner in the shade ‘Injection’ Krash Kosmetics

amazon €9.02

DR Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade ‘Pillow Talk’ Charlotte Tilbury

Sephora €34.99

DR Lip Volume Lip Gloss in the shade ‘Tutu Rose’ Kiko Milano

amazon €6.29

