Beyoncé, the new fringe is zig zag and irregular

Forget the straight and symmetrical line of the classic bangs. The locks on the forehead play with movement and irregularity. The new fringe is zig zag. Word of Beyoncé: star of the July issue of British Voguethe music star sported a new hair look, in which she is right the irregular cut of the locks not to go unnoticed. Among the many images of the photo shoot, in fact, Queen B, who will return to the music scene in July with a new album, shows off her zigzag bangs. And if one of her like Beyoncé clears it, it’s safe to bet that she will be very imitated.

Beyoncé and the zigzag bangs

Take note: because Queen B’s bangs are a hymn to irregularity. Starting with the model, created by the hair stylist Jawara in collaboration with the artist’s personal hair artist, Nakia Rakon. It is, in fact, of an extra short fringe with height on half of the forehead. The tips, however, tend to shorten from side to side, almost like a lateral tuft. If on the right they just touch the eyebrow, on the left they fall perfectly on the middle of the forehead.

The peculiarity of the zig zag fringe, then, is the clean cut of the locks, which appear as the result of a razor touch. Not only. In Beyoncé’s case, thetrend is irregular: it is not a high-low repeated in sequence, but each lock has its own length.

A rock and modern hair look

The result? A modern hair look with a rock flavor. To show off with ease, with your hair down or tied up, just like Beyoncé. A perfect clean cut for an artist who has announced his return to the music scene. Six years after the last album, Lemonadethe diva returns with a new project: Renaissance. A title that says a lot about how the artist wants to live the future months.

And the rebirth probably begins with hair style. Although it’s unclear whether it’s a wig or the star’s real hair. In the other photos of the service published by British Vogue, in fact, Queen B appears without bangs. But she, as you know, is a true transformist in terms of hair, capable of changing her style in no time at all.

Zig zag bangs: Beyoncé vs Gigi Hadid

The zigzag fringe can also be worn differently than the innovative model proposed by Beyoncé. Look how he wore it Gigi Hadid few years ago. The model kept the length giving a slightly hinted zigzag movement on the tips. The result is always the same: a high-low that gives liveliness to the locks on the face. But in this case so softer and more elegant, mixing the harmony of a parade fringe with the movement of the zig-zag fringe. Which of the two to choose? Beyoncé’s rock and innovative model or Gigi Hadid’s elegant one?

