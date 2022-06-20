Beyoncé, Sebastián Yatra and Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars

The Colombian Sebastián Yatra will sing the song ‘Dos Oruguitas’ this Sunday on stage at the Oscarto which they will also upload Beyonce, Reba McEntire, Billie Eilish And his brother Finneas.

the five artists are nominated in the category of best original songwhere Van Morrison is also competing for his song ‘Down to Joy’ for the movie ‘Belfast’, although the rocker will not go to Los Angeles because he is on tour, as confirmed on Tuesday by the Academy of Hollywood.

Music was the last secret that remained to be announced of a ceremony that, after last year’s break, will return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, with an audience, a red carpet and three presenters: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Spanish will be heard on stage thanks to Yatrawho already advanced in a recent interview with Efe that “he was going to attend” the gala as a guest.

“And I’m there singing, representing my Colombiawho is also on the front page of the world with this film,” said the 27-year-old singer about the song of the soundtrack of ‘Enchantment’.

There are not many times that the Oscars have counted on a song in spanish during your ceremony.

The last one in 2017when Natalia Lafourcade, Gael García Bernal, Miguel sang in English and Spanish ‘Remember Me – Remember me’, the theme of the movie ‘Coco’ what later won the golden statuette.

In 2005, Antonio Banderas and Carlos Santanta performed ‘Al Otro Lado del Río’song of George Drexler who also took the award despite the fact that the musician could not go on stage to sing it.

Before, in 2002, Lila Downs and Caetano Veloso introduced verses in Spanish by bringing the chords of ‘Burn It Blue’ to the stage, a composition from the film ‘Frida’.

Among the rest of next Sunday’s musical numbers, Beyonce will perform ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’ and Reba McEntire will do the same with ‘Somehow You Do’, from ‘Four Good Days’.

Finally, Billie Eilish and Finneas to perform with ‘No Time To Die’the theme song for the latest James Bond movie.

At a cinephile level, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Coda’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Dune’, ‘ Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ are the Oscar nominees for best picture this year.