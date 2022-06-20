Beyoncé, on the new album ‘Renaissance’ there will be dance and country songs

As anticipated by some digital platforms, then confirmed by Beyoncé herself on her Instagram profile, the sixth and new album by the American singer-songwriter is coming, entitled Renaissance. In the tracklist of 16 songs, also dance and country songs

With the American pop star Beyoncéitem icon Halowhich in the last weekend of 18 and 19 June made it official on social media, with the wording in bio Act I – Renaissance 7.29the indiscretion shared a few days ago by the Tidel platform about his new recording project is now certain Renaissance. In addition to knowing that the next one will come July 29is the US magazine Variety to reveal that the tracklist of the new album will be a real riot of music and genres, with songs ranging from pop and the R&B typical of Beyoncé, but also the music dance And country.

Beyoncé, confirmed new album: “Renaissance” out on July 29th Less and less is missing from the debut of the sixth solo album by Beyoncé that six years after the success of Lemonade (2016), is preparing to welcome next Friday July 29 on the best music streaming platforms and in various physical formats, Renaissance. And if it is undoubtedly the explanatory title chosen for the musical project that captures the attention of the listening public, demonstrating the true Renaissance experienced in this particular and new phase of Lady Knowles’s rich and award-winning artistic career, that intrigues fans. it is also the anticipation of a leap beyond the musical genres so dear to Beyoncé. In fact, it is rumored that the tracklist from Renaissance will be wide and varied, with well 16 unpublished that will retrace the best of sound pop And R&B characteristic of the American singer-songwriter, as well as new experiments with music dance and with the country.

Beyoncé received her first Daytime Emmy Award nomination Not only tracklists and musical genres, among the first previews of Renaissance, Beyoncé’s new album arriving on July 29, also some names of artists who have supported the American singer-songwriter in the writing of the unreleased as well as in the music and production. Among these, the contribution of Ryan Tedderfrontman and voice of OneRepublic, who previously collaborated with Beyoncé for Halo. But also that of the American singer, musician, author and record producer Raphael Saadiq which in 2016 was among the most popular names in A Seat at the Table, album by Solange, Beyoncé’s sister. With Renaissance which will likely be split into several musical “acts”, hence CD, it is unclear whether the rumored dance and country songs will appear as a separate album or as part of Act I – Renaissance. In the meantime, official pre-orders are open on the singer’s website, for the box sets related to the new album, which will include not only the CD, but also a t-shirt and a black box with the words Act I – Renaissance.

