Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will make a film about the arrival of Michael Jordan at Nike

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon meetwill meet again in a movie. Many memories of that ‘Indomitable Mind’ in which they shared the screen, but this time they will focus on a sports story that stars Michael Jordan.

These two actors will have the opportunity to work again and this time with a story about the Nike brand. So it will tell the story of how Michael Jordan arrived at the popcorn brand and all the agreement that was reached with the basketball GOAT.

According to Deadlines, Ben Affleck will play Phil Knighta co-founder of Nike, while Matt Damon will play Sonny Vaccaro, a sneaker salesman who became the other co-founder of the ‘Swoosh’ brand. A movie is coming.

The central theme of the film will be the sponsorship agreement with Michael Jordan, because if you don’t know the story, this joint work between the basketball player and the brand was about to never happen. So, they will explore everything that was around this drama.

This movie doesn’t have a title yet, but they took the idea from a 2021 Blacklist script called ‘Air Jordan’, which was written by Alex Convery and picked up by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports. And in case you’re wondering, Michael Jordan will not appear as himself in the film.

Michael Jordan and the history with Nike that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will bring to the screen

One of the special things that this film will have, Ben Affleck will be the director and will direct for the first time his friend Matt Damon. But, focusing on the feature film, we will tell you a little about what we know about marketing, Nike and Michael Jordan.

The brand Nike made an effort in 1984 to sign Michael Jordan, the basketball sensation who came to the NBA at that time., after he was a college star at North Carolina. Vaccaro did something totally unthinkable for a company, which at that time was not the big company it is now.

Nike beat Adidas, Reebok and Converse to sign Michael Jordan and I know how the entire sneaker, marketing and basketball industry was transformed. “Although I never imagined wearing the shoe, the creativity it brought me and the education of what it is all about, what I wear on my feet and how it improves my athletic ability, it made me happy, I’m happy with the choice“Michael Jordan statements taken from ESPN.

