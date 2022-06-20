BALZANI: “Ronaldo? The irony of those who denied Mourinho a year ago …”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rome. The rumor has been made journalistic indiscretion in the last few hours, albeit with contrasting versions between the various media. “I understand that talking about Cristiano Ronaldo can provoke a bit of coglionella but it is the same mockery that there was a year ago for Mourinho” the thought of Francesco Balzani. Precise Antonio Felici: “If Ronaldo means starting Zaniolo, settling for what’s in midfield, I wouldn’t find it so logical.“. According to Jacopo Palizzi “To date the most probable purchase from the Premier League is Douglas Luiz”.

Roma must rearrange a part of the team, they have some open fronts: the midfielder, there is the Zaniolo question and other situations to be resolved in a short time. It doesn’t seem to me that there is all this time for Roma to solve all these staffing problems. For me Zaniolo can give much more than that, but he came from two very serious injuries, there is a transition year (STEFANO AGRESTI, Radio Radio 104.5, Morning – Sport and News)

Zaniolo cannot guarantee Roma the goals the Giallorossi are looking for, they also need a striker who can replace Abraham. I don’t know if Mourinho would cry if Zaniolo were sold, I think not. There are hesitations on the contract both on one side and on the other (NANDO BEARS, Radio Radio 104.5, Morning – Sport and News)

If Zaniolo does not start it is good for Roma, but he is a player who must be found again. He doesn’t have to leave Rome. While the others are strengthening, Roma are not strengthening: they have taken Matic, but they have lost Mkhitaryan and Sergio Oliveira, also numerically they have to do something. I expect a big hit, a De Paul, an expense like Abraham’s (FURIO FOCOLARI, Radio Radio 104.5, Morning – Sport and News)

From what they tell us from England, United will not let Ronaldo leave for free. To date the most likely purchase from the Premier League is Douglas Luiz (JACOPO PALIZZI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

I understand that talking about Cristiano Ronaldo can cause a bit of coglionella but it is the same mockery that there was a year ago for Mourinho. Those who deny today also did so by the technician, by Matic, by De Paul … (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Ronaldo belongs to the category of dreams but the Friedkins have shown concretely that, if they want, they can turn them into reality. I am part of that category that has always preferred number 7 to Messi, the only thing I feel like saying is that I would not want his eventual arrival to be at the expense of completing the team: if Ronaldo means starting Zaniolo, settle for what is in midfield, I would not find it so logical (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

If Roma are aiming for 4th place, the most attackable team is Napoli among those that have finished above them (AUGUSTO CIARDI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Mourinho was the choice to put a man in the center of the village and, starting with him, to start tracing a road. The technician is able to make a plant emerge from the concrete, he always manages to pull something out even from imperfect groups and this also happened in his first season at Roma (GIULIA MIZZONI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)