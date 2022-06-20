Away from Manchester, offered to Roma: Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the market | First page

“If it falls within my plans? Obviously. What can he give us? Goals.” With these words, on 23 May, Erik Ten Hag presented himself as the new manager of Manchester United. An inclusive statement in reference to Cristiano Ronaldo, the reality of the facts is however quite different. In the football idea of ​​the former Ajax CR7 guide he is a pawn, not the pillar on which to build the team, for this reason his farewell, one year after his return from Juventus, seems to be a very concrete hypothesis. Manchester United know what Portuguese talent can give, at 37, in terms of image and goals (24 in 39 games in the last season), but they are not willing to see friction, so if they want to leave they are ready. to please him.

Ronaldo still feels like a champion capable of making a difference, the added value of the team in which he plays, if he cannot be in Manchester he will ask to become one elsewhere. The hypotheses Paris Saint-Germain, who had thought of him last summer before taking Messi, as well as the return to Real Madrid and the transfer to Valencia, the club where his agent Mendes has taken root, should be excluded. according to rumors, the Roma options of José Mourinho and Sporting Lisbon remain standing, club where he grew up, which ended the last championship behind Porto. The biggest obstacle is linked to wages: 25 million euros net per year, a figure that no one can and wants to pay at the moment.