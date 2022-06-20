An orgy of misogyny: The trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp – 6.20.22 / Bitacora online

20.6.22

By Moira Donegan

In text messages to friends, Johnny Depp fantasized about murdering his then-wife, actress Amber Heard. “I’ll fuck after her burnt corpse of hers to make sure she’s dead,” Depp wrote. In other texts, he disparaged the body of

Those texts were made public as part of Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard, which has been tried in a Virginia court. Ostensibly, Depp has filed a lawsuit over a 2018 article Heard published in the Washington Post, titled “I spoke out against sexual violence, and faced the wrath of our culture.” In her article, she wrote the actress: “Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article does not mention Depp, but Depp’s lawyers say the article referred to him and was defamatory. For those 11 words, Depp demanded 50 million dollars.

A jury has found him worth fifteen million dollars. The verdict of the case was known on Wednesday, in which it was determined that Heard defamed Depp, and acted with “malice”, by describing himself as a victim of domestic abuse. Grotesquely, that same jury found that one of Depp’s lawyers defamed Heard when she accused her of staging a “fraudulent” abuse scene that led to police being called to the couple’s home. The verdict came after a trial that was televised – an extremely rare situation for a process that has to do with accusations of domestic violence – and which was the subject of almost inescapable media coverage, almost all of it in favor of one of the litigants, even when the jury was not isolated. The strange, illogical and unjust sentence has the effect of sanctioning Depp’s alleged abuse of Heard, and punishing Heard for talking about it. It will have a devastating effect on those who have survived abuse, who will now be silenced, knowing that they cannot speak of their violent experiences at the hands of men without the threat of a ruinous defamation lawsuit. In that sense, the expression of women has just become something much less free.

For the past six weeks, as the trial has been broadcast live on the Net, many who have tuned in to watch have treated Heard with the same contempt that Depp did in his texts. A broad consensus has emerged online that Heard must be lying about abusing him. She has been accused of faking photos of her injuries from Depp’s alleged beatings, painting her bruises with makeup. She has been accused of convincing multiple witnesses who testify that Depp abused her for years to lie-repeatedly and under oath-for years. These conspiracy theories are not supported by the facts of the case, but that has not stopped them from spreading. Online, the case has acquired a heady mythology, and belief in Depp’s righteousness persists regardless of the evidence.

In the service of this myth, any cruelty can be justified. When Heard took the stand, she became emotional as she recounted how Depp had allegedly beaten, manipulated and controlled her, how he had surveilled and sexually assaulted her. And then ordinary people, along with some celebrities and even brands like Duolingo and Milani, took to social media to make fun of Heard or put her down. They took screenshots of her crying face and turned it into a meme. Many made a mocking re-enactment of her testimony, lip-synching her as she recounted her alleged abuse. The audio of her crying became a trend on TikTok. To this cruelty the jury has now added, which has gone beyond making fun of her for telling her story, and has now declared that she really broke the law by doing so.

It is not the first time that Depp has sued because of some accusations. In 2020, a British court saw Depp’s lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, which Depp sued for defamation after an article referred to him as a “woman molester”. UK courts are much more receptive to libel suits than American ones, but Depp could not prevail: the British judge found that the Sun’s characterization of Depp was “substantially true”. That same trial determined that Depp physically abused Heard on at least twelve occasions. However, the actor and his fans claim that it was Heard, and not Depp, who was the abuser in his marriage.

The trial has turned into a public orgy of misogyny. While most of the vitriol is nominally directed against Heard, it’s hard to shake the feeling that it’s actually directed against all women, and in particular those of us who have spoken out against gender abuse and sexual violence over the years. the height of the #MeToo movement. We are in a time of virulent anti-feminist backlash, and the modest gains that were made in that era are being retracted with a joyous display of victim-blaming on a massive scale. A woman has become a symbol of a movement that many view with fear and hatred, and she is being punished for that movement. And so, Heard remains in an abusive relationship. But now it’s not just with Depp, but with the whole country.

Since publishing her article in the Post, Heard’s life has been consumed by anger and retaliation from Depp and his fans. In the scandal and the spectacle of the lawsuit, this reality has been lost sight of: it is Heard, and not Depp, who has been judged, and it has been for saying things whose truth is evidenced by the very fact of the lawsuit. Depp’s frivolous and punitive lawsuit, and the frenzy of misogynistic contempt for Heard that has accompanied it, have done much to vindicate the original element pointed out by Heard: that women are punished for speaking out. What happens to women who report abuse? They are publicly pilloried, professionally blacklisted, socially ostracized, endlessly ridiculed on social media, and sued. Anger, without a doubt.

But the media coverage of the trial does not seem to understand this. Instead, they have focused on Heard’s mistakes and worst moments during her relationship with Depp. As he is characteristic of victims of domestic abuse, Heard seems to have done things many of us would not be proud of. He defended himself. Depp’s outbursts and insults left Heard resentful and angry with him, and there were times when she told him so. Many are quick to point out that Heard is not a perfect victim. But no woman is. We are told that the lawsuit is “complicated.” But the demand is not complicated. It’s about abuse. And today those abuses have been sanctioned by a jury.

Perhaps the persistence of this notion that Heard is somehow equally to blame for what happened to her is why the likes of The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg have characterized the trial as the “death of Me Too.” “: that shows how easily you can continue to blame and isolate a victim, how easily you can take what happened to them as a character flaw, instead of seeing it as part of a social pattern. Not all women are the same, but feminism was supposed to allow us to see how we are all equally vulnerable, both to gender abuse and the application of double standards and unfair blame. No victim is perfect. And no victim should be. After all, if a man cannot be held responsible for abusing an imperfect woman, then how perfect does a woman have to be for it to be wrong to hit her?

For their part, Depp fans seem not so much to deny Depp’s alleged violence against Heard as to approve of it. “He could have killed you,” reads a viral Tiktok in support of Depp, with the text superimposed over photos of Heard’s bruised face. “He had every right.” The “post” has more than 222,200 “likes”.

The reaction against #Me Too has been going on for a long time. Critics of the movement painted women’s efforts to end sexual violence early on as excessive, intemperate, claiming that #MeToo had “gone too far” before it really got off the ground. And yet the Heard trial seems like a turning point in our culture’s response to gender-based violence. The forces of that misogynistic backlash are perhaps even stronger now, having been temporarily repressed. Where once women refused en masse to hide secrets from men or remain silent about the truth of their own lives, now the resurgence of sexism, virulent digital bullying and the threat of lawsuits all aim to force women to women to be silent again…by force.

In a way, the libel suit itself could be seen as an extension of Depp’s abuse of Heard, as a way of prolonging his humiliation and control over her. The only difference is that she has now joined the legal system and public opinion in participating. This seems to be, at least in part, that Depp sees it. In 2016, when their marriage broke down, Depp sent a text message to his friend Christian Carino, promising revenge against Heard. “He is asking for global humiliation,” Depp wrote. “And he’s going to get it.”

Moira Donegan, a columnist for the North American edition of the London newspaper The Guardian, is a contributor to media outlets such as N+1, The New Yorker, Bookforum and The Paris Review. In 2017, she promoted the Shitty Media Men list in which she denounced those male harassers who worked in information and entertainment media.



