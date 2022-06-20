Amber Heard: the woman with the most beautiful face in the world, according to science

Amber Heard continues under the spotlight, after she confronted her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in a defamation trialit became known that the actress was listed as the woman with the most beautiful face in the worldaccording to a study conducted in LondonEngland.

That’s right, according to a study by Dr. Julian De Silva, from the Center for Advanced Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in London, the actress, known for participating in films like “Aquaman”, “The Rum Diary” and “Never Back Down” , has a symmetry and harmony in their features that produce the perfect face.

To reach this conclusion, the doctor based himself on beliefs from ancient Greece, where they affirmed that there was a “golden symmetry”, a concept used to define the physical perfection. Under these precepts, the study was carried out to find out what celebrities have perfect faces.

The actress is known for participating in films like “Aquaman”

According to a US Weekly publication, in 2016 Dr. Julian De Silva used facial mapping software, which uses the golden ratio and a Phi greek base number (1.618) to determine mathematically what celebrities are closer to having a perfect face.

During his research, De Silva calculated the shapes of the face to discover the qualities that make someone physically beautiful, using computer mapping they applied the proportion to some of the world’s most remarkable facesamong which stood out heard

The study looked at the eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape, as well as 12 key points; the thrown result determined that the facial features of the actress approximate in a 91.85% to the Greek golden ratio of beauty.

Other celebrities that appear in this study are: Kim Kardashian, who came in second place, followed by Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

For his part, Robert Pattinson was declared the “most handsome man in the world” according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, with 92.15 percent, according to the work of Dr. De Silva.

