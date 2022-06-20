Amber Heard ‘Terrified’ That Johnny Depp Will Sue Her Again For Defamation – CINEMABLEND

The actress has also stated that she is worried that the outcome of the trial will make other women shy away from accusing the actor of abuse.

Amber Heard says she is “terrified” that Johnny Depp sue her again for defamation. The actress has been interviewed in Dateline after losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband. “I guess that’s what a defamation lawsuit does,” she explains. “It’s done to take away your voice”.

On June 2, a jury in Virginia (United States) ruled that Heard had defamed Depp through an opinion text published in 2018 in Washington Post. In it, the actress Aquaman He talked about being a victim of violence and what it meant to go public. Although the interpreter does not mention at any time the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, the actor indicated that the reference was clear and that this has damaged his reputation and career. Finally, Heard will have to pay 15 million dollars to her ex-partner. Depp, for his part, will have to pay two million dollars to the actress for defamation through his former lawyer adam waldman.

“We were all very uncomfortable.” The jury of the trial of Johnny Depp did not believe the “crocodile tears” of Amber Heard

During her first interview after losing her trial, Heard says she stands by “every word” of her testimony and has stated that Depp lied when he said he had not abused her during their “ugly” marriage. On the other hand, the actress has also talked about her behavior during her relationship: “I did and said horrible and unfortunate things, throughout my relationship. I have much to regret”.

Heard has also spoken about how frustrating it was that the trial was televised and the feedback it received:

What I’ve learned in this trial is that it’s never going to be good enough. If you have proof, then it’s planned, it’s a hoax. If you don’t have proof, it didn’t happen. If you have a bruise, it’s fake. If you don’t have a bruise, then the violence clearly didn’t hurt you. If you told people, you’re hysterical. If you didn’t tell anyone, it didn’t happen

On the other hand, the actress affirms that not “blame the jury” of the sentence. “I really get that he’s a beloved character and people feel like he knows him. He’s a fantastic actor,” he adds.

Heard has also spoken of the impact this lawsuit may have on other victims of domestic violence: “I hope this doesn’t have the chilling effect I’m worried it might have on other people.”. And she says that one of the consequences may be that other women do not want to denounce Depp publicly. “Look what happened to me when I did it. Would you do it?”

Amber Heard criticizes the sentence of the trial of Johnny Depp: “It is a setback for women”

Finally Heard has spoken about a series of evidence that was not presented at trial and that he would have liked the jury to have seen: the documents of his doctor, to whom he told the abuse. “His notes represent years and years of real-time explanation of what was going on”, he points out. Among those incidents is the one in 2012 in which Heard claimed that Depp had “hit” her and “thrown her to the ground”, another in which he “ripped off her nightgown” and “threw her on the bed” and another from 2013 in the one where Depp “threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her”.

Depp and Heard met while filming the rum diaries in 2009. The couple married in 2015 and the actress filed for divorce in 2016 and a restraining order accusing the actor of physical and verbal abuse. In 2020, Depp lost a lawsuit against The Sun for defamation. The British tabloid called him a “wife beater” and the sentence establishes that it is “substantially correct” to refer to the actor in such a way.

