Amber Heard says Johnny Depp’s exes are afraid of accusing him of abuse

The controversial American actress insinuated that the ex-girlfriends of Johnny Depp they may have been afraid to accuse him of mistreatment, in their most recent interview.

Before the launch of his interview with the network NBC in the program “Dateline”, with the presenter Savannah Guthrie, Heard, in a 20-minute preview, stated one reason why she is the only ex-partner of Depp’s who alleges he hit her.

Earlier in the video, Guthrie noted that Depp testified that he never hit her during their relationship and that “no women have previously come forward and said he physically hit them.”

In another part of the video, the interpreter of ‘mere’ in Aquaman explained his motivation for speaking publicly, even after the court jury in Fairfax,Virginia, ruled earlier this month that she had defamed her ex-husband with her abuse allegations.

“Are you here. Some people might ask why. You are brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview? Guthrie asked Heard at the beginning of their exchange.

Angel asked the question, Heard replied the following: