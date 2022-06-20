Amber Heard Says Her Therapist’s Notes Evidence Johnny Depp

Amber Heard remains firm in his statements against Johnny Deppbecause during his interview with the NBCwhich was promoted since the beginning of last week, the actress of Aquaman He stated that his therapist has years of aggression from his ex-partner in his notes.

The interpreter who maintained a marriage with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean Between 2015 and 2016, he stated that he has a folder full of notes with therapy sessions. The notes would date back to 2011, the year they met in Diary of a seducer.

TMZ picked that star Land of zombies he gave the documents to the television network as part of his interview. He maintained that she was informing his therapist of the alleged abuse and that it would be a real-time account of what happened between the two.

Tonight on a special edition of #Dateline at 8/7c, Savannah Guthrie sits down with Amber Heard, the woman at the center of one of the most sensational media spectacles in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/86n75uwbfW — DatelineNBC (@DatelineNBC) June 17, 2022

In the interview with Dateline it is held that Johnny Depp tore Amber Heard’s nightgownthrew her on the bed, put her against a wall and threatened to kill her.

According to the information distributed regarding the interview, these documents were not part of the defamation trial which was held in May and whose ruling was in favor of the actor from fantastic animals.

The reason why these documents were not part of the legal fight between the celebrities was because the judge decided that the therapist’s notes were hearsay and inadmissible.

Johnny Depp sent a statement to the show to say that he is not interested in continuing an argument with Amber Heard, after the jury gave him their vote in favor in the midst of their legal fight.

A panelist who participated in the trial qualified in the program good morning americafrom the ABC network, that the cries of the actress as “crocodile tears”because he considered that his testimony was not credible.

Actress Amber Heard lost her libel suit against Johnny Depp. Photo: EFE/EPA/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Pool

His cries, his facial expressions, the way he looked at the jury… we all felt very uncomfortable“, added about the star of Aquaman.

Amber Heard was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10 million after being found to have committed defamation. Johnny Depp was also sentenced after his former lawyer also defamed the actress, for which the actor must compensate his ex-wife with 2 million dollars.