Amber Heard, on Johnny Depp: “I love him” – Come and See

The American actress Amber Heard confessed that she still loves the actor and ex-partner Johnny Depp after starring with him in the most mediatic legal battle of recent times.

In an extensive interview he gave to NBCnewsHeard revealed: “I love him. I loved him with all my heart”commented the interpreter of Aquaman in dialogue with journalist Savannah Guthrie.

“I know that can be hard to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you’ve ever loved someone. I did my best to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings towards him“, he indicated.

In addition, he insisted that his testimony is completely true: “I have made many mistakes, but I have always told the truth.”

The 36-year-old artist had published an article in Washington Post in 2018, in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse and, although he had not published Depp’s name, the interpreter was blamed for it in some media and was subsequently kicked out of the most important productions in which he was, such as Pirates of the Caribbean Y Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

“I’m not a good victim, I get it. I’m not a nice victim, I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified, I asked the jury to see me as a human being,” he added.

Despite everything that happened, Heard did not blame the jury for the result because he believes that Depp is a “fantastic actor”.

In that sense, he stated, “I don’t blame them. In fact, I get it. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor. I don’t care what they think of me or what judgments you want to make about him.” that happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, or behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know those things. So I don’t take it personally.”

But the one to blame is the public, since Amber was teased on social media and received a lot of hate that she says wasn’t “fair”.

“Even someone who is sure I deserve all this hate, even if he thinks I’m lying, can’t look me in the eye and tell me that he thinks social media has been fair representation. He can’t tell me that he thinks this has been fair,” he stressed.