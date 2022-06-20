Amber Heard is caught while buying low-cost products and runs away when she realizes that she is being recorded

Dafter the mediation trial against his ex-partner Johnny Deppthe life of Amber Heard not be the same again. With the victory of the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ex-husband of the actress, heard is obliged to compensate you with a sum of 15 million dollarswhile the actor will have to pay only two million.

This sentence, of course, is appealable, but the process can take several years. a time that Amber Heard She is not for the task of letting go while she overcomes the bad experience of having lost her mind. The defeat in the courts of the actress has turned her life 180 degrees, because the economic consequences for Heard will make a dent in her day to day and their habits. A video posted by TMZ and that it is going viral on social networks can be a sign of these changes in the actress’s routine.

Amber Heard ran out of the store

In these images the actress is seen going to a store called T.J. Maxxxlocated in Bridgehampton (New York), where you look for clothing deals, trying to save as much as possible. According to the media, this establishment specializes in low cost products.

In the video you can see Amber Heard accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquezwho testified on his behalf at trial. As reported TMZAmber Heard and her sister were looking for clothes and at one point they were talking about white linen pants, until they realized that they were being recorded and the actress fled from the clothing store.

Heard’s lawyer confesses they can’t pay

After the verdict in the trial, Amber was sentenced to pay 15 million a Johnny Depp. However, the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehftconfessed that they will appeal and that she is not willing to pay the fine to her ex-husband.