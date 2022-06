Actress and model Amber Heard was strolling through the old town of Palma months before his media trial with Johnny Depp. Although at first the images that she shared on social networks went unnoticed, in part because she herself was in charge of hiding that she was in Mallorca, there is some evidence that proves that she was in Ciutat.

The photos were shared by last january Amber Heard herself on her Instagram and Twitter profiles. In the first image, published on January 14, the actress appears in the Pas d’en Quint, an alley perpendicular to Costa d’en Brossa. However, in the text that accompanies the image Heard wrote: «Hello Madrid!”. A mistake or something intentional? Everything indicates that the actress, who at that time was already suffering great media persecution due to the trial, could have intentionally hidden her real location. The cover of the EMAYA sewer, on which an inscription of Palma appears, and an establishment in the background show that it was not the capital of the country but rather the old town of Palma.





The second image was published days later, on January 24. “Chin up, y’all”, translated into Spanish “Animaros todos”, she wrote in the text that accompanies the image. In the photograph she appears looking up in a corner of Carrer del Call, very close to the Cathedral of Mallorca.





A Virginia jury ruled Wednesday that Johny Depp did not mistreat actress Amber Heard and that they both defamed each other. In what is considered as one of the trials of the time, which has lasted six weeks, evidence, explicit testimonies and graphics detailing the relationship of the former Hollywood couple have been exposed. In the absence of possible appeals, Heard must compensate the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ for defamation with a total of 10.35 million dollars and this one, with two million.