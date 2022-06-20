Amber Heard: Griefs with deals heal! They capture the actress in a discount store

lose the case before Johnny Depp It has been a strong emotional blow for the actress Amber Heardbut also in the economic field it has been affected because it must comply with paying 15 million dollars to the actor.

Much has been speculated that heard do not have the resources to pay Johnny Deppbut nothing else is known about it.

The last thing known about Amber Heard is that the actress was caught shopping with her sister, but instead of being in a luxurious boutique like the ones she used to visit, this time she was seen in a discount store in New York.

run away from the paparazzi

According to information published on the TMZ portal, heard was for several minutes in a T. J. Maxxa place known for its low prices, rummaging through the clothes racks and at one point he argued with his sister about the price of white linen pants.

So much Amber What Whitney they had a full shopping cart; however, at the time of being captured by the paparazzi they fled from the place.

According to the American media, they do not know if in the end Amber and her sister bought some of the clothes they had already chosen, what is a fact is that this could be proof that the star of Hollywood she’s not having a good time.

Let us remember that recently Heard’s lawyers have declared that it is impossible for her to pay the millionaire amount to her ex-husband, they would even be seeking to appeal the judge’s decision. Meanwhile, the legal team of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” He has indicated that they could forgive the debt to the actress, since the only wish of his client was to clean his image of the accusations of violence that were made against him.

