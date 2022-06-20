Amber Heard challenges Johnny Depp to give his own interview with Savannah Guthrie like she did

Amber Heard wants to continue fighting with Johnny Depp. The actress who was declared as ‘loser’ in the trial before her ex-husband has challenged the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean to speak in front of the cameras as she did.

“If Mr. Depp or his team have any problem With this, we recommend that Johnny himself sits with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all your questions,” Heard said in an interview with NBC Dateline.

Likewise, Amber Heard sign that I have the enough evidence to prove how toxic their relationship was with the also actor.

“There is a folder with years of notes dating from 2011 from the beginning of my relationship they were taken by my doctor, to whom he was reporting the abuse. His notes represented years, years of explanations in real time about what was going on.”

Given these statements, Depp has not spoken. In fact, it is expected that it will not So it begins to suggest that his career is about to resurface; contrary to Amber Heard whose career could be in a tailspin.

How much will Amber have to pay Heard to Johnny Depp after losing the trial?

The actress will have to pay compensation to her ex-husband 15 million dollars to Johnny Depp.

Why didn’t they believe Amber Heard in the trial against Johnny Depp?

“The cryingthe facial expressions that she had, stare at the jury, we were all uncomfortable. She answered a question and she was crying and then two seconds later she was extremely cold. Some of us use the expression ‘crocodile tears,'” mentioned one of the members of the jury regarding the ruling in favor of Johnny Depp.