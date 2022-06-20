Amber Heard challenged Johnny Depp to give his version in an interview

Amber Heard does not want to release the controversy and is that after an interview the actress decided to challenge her ex-husband to follow in her footsteps to show that what he said was true.

Amber Heard is not ready to stop fighting with Johnny DeppWell, after being named the “loser” in one of the most mediatic trials of recent times, the actress decided to speak in front of the cameras and challenged the actor to do the same.

“If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all of their questions.” -Amber Heard.

During the interview that took place with Dateline of NBC the interpreter claimed to have sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the relationship she had with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean it was toxic.

Photo: NBC Interview.

“There is a folder with years of notes dating back to 2011 from the beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to. His notes represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on.” -Amber Heard.

And although it was a direct attack on Depp, the actor has not commented on it, but he is not expected to do so, since the rumor about the resurgence of his career began.

You have to remember that Heard must pay her ex-husband $15 million after he won the defamation lawsuit a couple of weeks ago. However, it has been the actor’s own team which has pointed out that the attitude of Mera’s interpreter did not help her cause, because during her turn on the stand she made everyone present feel uncomfortable.

GCR