Amber Heard caught in a low cost store

According to the TMZ medium, after the trial Amber Heard has changed her lifestyle to “save”



The lifestyle of Amber Heard has to change. lose the case against Johnny Depp, where she was accused of defaming her husband, may have changed her life completely. Heard has now found herself with a huge problem in the face of the compensation that she has to pay to Johnny Depp.

The jury determined that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp and the actress must compensate Depp with 15 million dollars. Johnny Depp will have to pay his ex-wife two million dollars. The sentence is actionable and the process can take several years until a firm resolution is finally produced. Johnny Depp could also forgive that compensation to his ex-wife.

Amber Heard changes her lifestyle to be able to “save”

A dramatic defeat that has brought consequences for the actress and her habits. According to TMZ, the actress tries to save as much as possible and for that reason, she is looking for low cost products.

A video published by this medium, and uploaded to social networks, shows the actress searching through the clothing offers of a T. J. Maxx of Bridgehampton, New York. Heard was not alone, but according to the same information, she was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez.

According to a TMZ source, Amber and Whitney were checking out but when Heard realized they were recording her, ran awayleaving abandoned the large basket of products that he had chosen.

Amber Heard Can’t Pay Johnny Depp $15 Million

In relation to compensation, Heard’s lawyer has spoken that the actress must pay $10 million in compensation and $5 in punitive damages, something that you have assured that you will not be able to pay. “No, absolutely not.” He also stated that her client lost the trial because a “huge amount of evidence”.