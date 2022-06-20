Amber Heard assures that she does not blame the jury for the verdict against Depp | People | USA Edition

Actress Amber Heard assured that she does not blame the jury that found her responsible for defaming her ex-partner Johnny Depp, although she pointed out that she has not received fair treatment on social networks.

“Even if you’re someone who thinks I deserve this hate and hostility, even if you think I’m lying, you can’t look me in the eye and say you think there’s been fair representation on social media,” the actress said in the excerpt from an interview published this Monday by the NBC network.

The morning show “Today” advanced a few minutes from the first interview that Heard grants after the verdict of the trial that has confronted her with the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and that was followed live by millions of viewers thanks to the presence of cameras inside the Fairfax courthouse (Virginia, USA).

The complete interview will be broadcast in three parts, the first two on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the third on Friday with a special program in prime time.

Although the excerpts that the chain is using to promote the interview do not offer news on whether Heard will appeal the verdict, they do drop that the actress believes that the jury was influenced.

“How could they not come to that conclusion? They sat for more than three weeks listening, non-stop, to incessant testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, from random people,” said the actress.

“I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand them,” he said of the jurors.

“He’s a very beloved character and people think they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” he added of Depp.

In his initial lawsuit, Depp claimed $50 million for the article published in 2018 in The Washington Post and in which Heard claimed, without mentioning the actor’s name, that he was a victim of domestic abuse.

After the oral hearing, the jury determined that the actress must pay Depp 10 million in damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the judge of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered the latter amount to $350,000.

In reality, Heard will not have to pay those 10 million in full, as the jury also concluded that Depp should compensate his ex-wife with 2 million for a comment by his previous lawyer that was also considered defamatory towards Heard.

While Depp celebrated the verdict in style on his social networks and asked his fans to “move forward”, Heard’s lawyer has advanced that she hopes to file an appeal since “she has excellent reasons to do so”.

For the hypothetical appeal, the lawyer announced that they would present a series of tests that were not admitted in this process and that they were part of the similar trial that was held in London, where Depp lost another defamation case against The Sun newspaper for an article. that described the actor as a “batterer of women” and that the jury determined that it was true.