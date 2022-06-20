Amazing Kylie Jenner with a very particular black dress (PHOTO)

Kylie Jenner now it is a world fashion icon, whatever it wears becomes a trend, a bit like King Midas, anything it touches becomes gold. In the last few hours, the beautiful businesswoman has posted some photos on Instagram wearing a super trendy and very special black dress.

The total look is signed Mugler belonging to the spring / summer 2022 collection. Below we see the photos of the outfit worn by the little girl Jenner:

In this shot we see in detail the dress in question, which contains in itself several trends of the moment: the revisited 90s style, the drapery that enhances its bombastic curves, the skin exposed by the cut-outs, the semi-transparency on the bust and turtleneck cut.

But the look doesn’t end there. As a shoe, the 24-year-old model enhances the mini dress with black square-toe sandals with black stockings just below the knee:

All very special and bold as always (just think of the latest bikini posted by Kylie Jenner, click here to see it). We bet that this dress will be worn by several girls taking inspiration from it!

Below you can see the look on the model of Mugler:

Mugler spring / summer 2022 collection

You like this total black look from the tycoon from Kylie Cosmetics? Let us know what you think and if you would wear it.

