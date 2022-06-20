All Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies from best to worst according to critics

With the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion – 54% have finally completed two trilogies in the Jurassic franchise; one for Jurassic Park, the classic that started it all in 1993 and another for Jurassic World, the resurgence of dinosaurs with new faces and others much better known in the following films. The first installment, Jurassic Park, in addition to becoming a benchmark, became the highest grossing film of all time at the time. The second installment, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, helped keep the bar high and also made its fair share of money. With the third installment he faltered, and after that film there was a pause that lasted several years.

Do not miss it: Why Jurassic Park did not need to have sequels or become a franchise

After the iconic Steven Spielberg film and its respective sequels, it took 14 years for dinosaurs to return to the big screen. This time, with other directors and a new cast. It could be said that the new story was more of a success because of the fame that preceded it than anything else, and thanks to that it was a success at the box office. Jurassic World – 71% is a continuation of the original story set more than two decades later, no longer with Laura Dern or Steven Spielberg, but with actors who have been since the various Jurassic Park actors returned for the closing of the new trilogy and pleased those who dreamed of see them back.

The newest has been a resounding success in terms of box office obtained, but each tape has been more criticized than the other. The truth is that Jurassic Park, the one that started it all, did not need sequels or become the start of a franchise, but thanks to the insistence of the studio we reached this point where the popular franchise found a way to expand to introduce themselves to the new generations and make the previous ones feel attracted again.

Not all franchises stand the test of time without drawbacks. Some are capable of leaving the public, or the critics, fascinated again. It is very rare the case in which it occurs with both and with the Jurassic franchise it was not achieved. The productions of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment started very well and went downhill over time. The films have some of the worst ratings in this series, and the last one is also the worst in critical opinion, but with the public they were a success at least in terms of revenue.

Despite Jurassic World: Dominion debuted with the worst critical rating among all films according to Rotten Tomatoes, in Spanish the ratings given by the specialized media give us interesting changes.

We recommend you: Jurassic World: Mastery | Steven Spielberg was moved by the final result of the film

Jurassic Park – 93%

The story of disasters occurring in a cloned dinosaur wildlife park was so enticing that his movie became a hit and a “classic” at that. what of steven spielberg is an extraordinary box office success that broke all records at the time and so dazzled the public and the critics that until now no other installment compares to it. It emerged as an adaptation of a novel by Michael Crichton and many years later it is still valid as a great example of cinema and as a classic.

Charlotte O’Sullivan’s London Evening Standard:

Jurassic Park is the most self-reflexive blockbuster ever made…

Jurassic World – 71%

The franchise died out after the lackluster box office results of the third installment of Jurassic Park, but it found life again more than a decade later with this “revival” from Colin Trevorrow in 2015. Audiences flocked to theaters to experience the same emotions and chills of Jurassic Parkbut instead got a movie that does both a reboot and a sequel that doesn’t have the same thrills but at least the dino action looks better.

Max Weiss from Baltimore Magazine:

It’s all an elaborate fantasy, so it seems a bit rude to say “that’s not believable!” But even a movie like this needs some internal logic.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58%

What starts out as a routine Jurassic adventure turns into a silly haunted house tale designed around the idea that dinosaurs could be sold on the black market. The franchise needed to do something new, so in that sense don’t blame director JA Bayona for giving it a tremendous twist, but this movie features a human clone, a laser-guided dinosaur, and one of the dumbest endings ever filmed: said clone liberates dinosaurs in the real world for reasons that do not generate the desired emotions.

Nicholas Delgadillo of Discussing Film:

Trevorrow’s vision for this trilogy might have the right concept overall, but the writing and grounding are just too weak.

Jurassic World: Dominion – 54%

It is not a surprise that the new Colin Trevorrow be one of the worst deliveries since at times it is more ridiculous than funny and it is made for those who want to enjoy a moment of cinema without having to think at all. The film jumps from scene to scene without much purpose and struggles to find an interesting story to follow. The chase scenes are random and the characters don’t have any major arcs, but at least there are plenty of dino appearances.

Adam Nayman of TheRinger:

Overlong and soullessly designed, the latest sequel to the dinosaur franchise fails to heed all the lessons of its predecessors.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 52%

The public had to wait a few years for the continuation of the classic steven spielberg and the results were not the same. The sequel failed to live up to high expectations, but it somehow hit other right notes: it’s darker and more violent than the first, and has some exciting scenes, but nothing memorable. It is above all, a competent film that lacks the things that made the first one special.

Gene Siskel from Chicago Tribune:

I was disappointed as well as excited because The Lost World lacks a staple of Steven Spielberg’s adventure films: exciting characters.

Jurassic Park III – 49%

In an attempt to take the franchise in another direction, like to innovate a bit and, why not, ensure future deliveries. However, what happened is that they got to the point where they didn’t know where to go, and they ended up presenting a film that lacks the brilliant characters that Spielberg usually creates as well. This film was heavily criticized and has been mentioned as an early example of what Hollywood does with movies that are good according to the public. The main points against it were that this film lacks the magic that the first one had.

Edward Jay Epstein of Wall Street Journal:

Jurassic Park III exemplifies the standard Hollywood practice of trampling a brilliant concept beyond recognition.

Continue reading: Jurassic Park, by Steven Spielberg, what did critics say about this classic?