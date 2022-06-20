Al Pacino wants Timmothée Chalamet in a sequel to “Fire against Fire”

Al Pacino recommended to Timmothee Chalamet to star in a possible sequel to “Fire against fire” (“Heart”, original title), the successful film in which he starred alongside Robert DeNiro, Val Kilmer and which included the participation of Natalie Portman.

The Oscar winner for “Perfume de Mujer” (“Scent of a Woman”, in its original English, ) attended the Tribeca festival, United States, along with De Niro (who incidentally will premiere the series “Nada” in Argentina). States, where he presented the 4K version of the legendary film by Michael Mann which was first released in 1995.

De Niro and Al Pacino at the Tribeca Film Festival



The director and screenwriter is working together with the writer Meg Gardiner (“Unsub: A Novel”) in a novel that would be both a sequel and a prequel to “Fire Against Fire.” Context for which Pacino was asked who he would like to play the legendary character of him the lieutenant Vincent Hannah.

“Fire against fire”, 1995



“Timothy Chalamet!”, he shouted to the applause of those present. The multi-award winning actor chose one of the prominent talents of his generation. Oscar-nominated for “Call Me by Your Name” (2017), follows a successful career in Hollywood where he starred in renowned films such as “Dune” (2021), “Little Women” (2019), “The French Dispatch” (2021) and will soon give life to Willy Wonka in the prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

Timmothee Chalamet



“I always wanted to do something that continued the story of ‘Heat.’ novel on August 9 this year.

However, the director tested positive for coronavirus so he could not attend the festival, where Pacino and De Niro in turn celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather”, of Francis Ford Coppola.