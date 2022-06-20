AJ Styles sends a message to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2022

During broadcasts of Slammiversary 2022 via IMPACT Plus, WWE Superstar AJ Styles made a brief participation in the company’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Within the framework of the twenty years of IMPACT Wrestling, names like Sting, Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe made brief video interventions to remember their time at the company. In a moment that came as a surprise to fans in Tennessee and those who watched the broadcast, it was introduced a short video greeting from “The Phenomenal One” in what appears to be his living room.

A.J. Styles remembered the first show of the then TNA where he faced Low-Ki and Jerry Lynn. “That was my first match, and unforgettable matches quickly followed with opponents like Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett and Raven. And especially, the match that changed everything: when I faced Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe. We changed the course of the X Division and we showed that this business is about playing with your limits.”



The first intervention of “The Phenomenal One” in almost a decade he ended with a thank you to those who voted him “the most influential competitor in the X Division” online. “He wouldn’t be the phenomenal one without being a part of IMPACT Wrestling,” Styles said. “Thanks to the fans for the support and WWE for allowing me to do thisbecause they know how important it is to me.”

