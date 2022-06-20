After Ezra Miller, what? These are Warner’s alternatives for ‘The Flash’

It’s clear: the public relations department of Warner Bros. does not win for scares. After the trial of Johnny Depp Y AmberHeard, The next hurdle the company must deal with is Ezra Miller: After a long series of scandals that have culminated in an accusation of harassment of a minor, the image of the interpreter of Flash in the movies of DC it becomes more and more indefensible.

According to Deadline, the sinking of Miller is the biggest challenge he faces David Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. Flash, Miller’s long-postponed solo film as the Scarlet Speedster was one of the key pieces of Zaslav’s plan to bring DC movies back to the fore, but now it threatens to be the first big disaster of his tenure.

To maximize the media impact of Flash, Zaslav counted on the meeting of the Batman played by Michael Keaton Y Ben Affleck, as well as with a budget of 200 million dollars and the direction of Andy Muschietti (Item). Given the latest news, all those resources have been earmarked for an unsaleable movie.

Beyond whatever damage control measures Warner can take (according to sources cited by Deadline, Warner is “looking for help” for its star), the options that Zaslav and his team could take seem very limited, and could lead to a bump. financial.

On the one hand, Warner could choose to hide Flash, minimizing the promotion of the film when it is released in the summer of 2023. There is even the possibility that its premiere will take place in HBOMax.

There is still a third option, yes: try to convert Flash into a blockbuster by all means available to the studio, and to dispense with Miller for future DC projects, replacing him with another actor. On the latter, Warner already has experience after getting rid of Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, replacing the controversial actor by Mads Mikkelsen.

“Warner has no chance of winning,” says an anonymous source quoted by Deadline. “Zaslav has inherited this problem. The hope is that the scandal does not explode before the premiere [de The Flash] and trust that everything turns out for the best”, he concludes.

Given that the possibilities in question affect an investment of 200 million dollars, it is very likely that Warner is already facing one of the worst crises in its history.

The most serious scandals currently involving Ezra Miller are the restraining order of a 12-year-old non-binary boy and his family, after making threats and behaving “inappropriately” with the minor.

Likewise, the family of an 18-year-old girl named Tokata Iron Eyes has requested protection against the interpreter, accusing him of having provided drugs and tried to “brainwash” his offspring when she was still a minor. Despite this, the young woman denies these accusations and has declared feeling “disappointed” with her parents and with the press.