Adam Sandler: The actor is making a record with his new Netflix movie ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler achieved a career high with his new Netflix movie.

The actor, who has a US$350 million contract with the streamingstars hustlea sports drama in which he plays a basketball scout.

Sandler’s previous movies for Netflix, including The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler Y murder mysteryThey were panned by critics.

However, thanks to hustleSandler has received some of the best reviews of his career to date.

On Rotten Tomatoes, an aggregate review site, the film has a critics score of 89 percent, ranking it third behind The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) Y Uncut Gems.

But, excitingly for Sandler, hustle It is currently the feature film that fans like the most; it is the highest-rated film of his entire career judging by the audience score.

hustle has 94 percent, followed by Happy Gilmore (85 percent) and Reign Over Me in third place at 81 percent, not including Sandler’s stand-up or documentary appearances.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)directed by Noah Baumbach, has an audience score of 72 percent, while Uncut Gems of the Safdie brothers stands at 52 percent.

hustle is available to stream on Netflix now.

