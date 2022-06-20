Actor’s movies, career and awards

Surprising as it may seem, Ben Affleck He has been making films for over 40 years now. A surprising fact, considering that the actor will be 50 years old this year, which means that his with the sets filming comes from a very young age. This dedication, in fact, has led him to cross the frontier of acting to enter other fields, such as directing, producing or developing scripts.

It is precisely these roles that have brought him the most applause. Awards like the Oscar for Best Film for ‘Argo’ (available to rent at Orange TV) or to Best Original Screenplay, for ‘Good Will Hunting’ They share the limelight with several Golden Globes, a Bafta, a Volpi Cup or a César, among many other awards.

Now that Ben Affleck returns to the fore – not because he is seen again with Jennifer Lopez, but because of his appearance in the Amazon Prime Video movie ‘The Tender Bar’-, it is an ideal time to review some of the milestones of his extensive career. How did the actor go from being a teen idol to a renowned performer and filmmaker?

A race full of friends

Although he began his career as a child actor in educational documentaries, his rise to stardom could not be well understood without the entourage of friends that has always been with you. Names like Kevin Smith, Matt Damon or George Clooney have been very present in the filmography of Ben Affleck Almost as much as his mother, who was the one who encouraged him to start taking his first steps in the world of acting, or his brother, Casey Affleckwho used to do with him many of the castings.

Ben Affleck began to become a regular in the movies of the 90s and 2000s along with cult director Kevin Smith. Productions like ‘Mallrats’, ‘Clerks’, ‘Chasing Amy’ or ‘Dogma’ marked an entire generation with a very peculiar type of humour. So much so that watching any of his tapes was like attending a meeting of colleagues, in which everything was betting on who would dare to develop the gag more surreal.

Maybe not so much. But what is clear is that the innocence of the Ben Affleck films of those days, in which Matt Damon also began to participate, was the seed of a promising film career, marked by many successes to come. Some, like ‘Good Will Hunting’, where Ben and Matt worked as actors and screenwriters or, more recently, with the film ‘The Last Duel’, whose script was also adapted by the two of them.

And it is that when it comes to well-known friendships in Hollywood, surely none surpasses that of the Damon and Affleck tandem. What very few know is that the two actors are, in fact, distant cousins ​​and that they have been in contact since they were very young. Also, Damon shares with him his involvement in various humanitarian projects in African countries such as the Congo and in the most disadvantaged areas of the United States.

In recent years, he has also been seen on many occasions working with George Clooney. The most recent case is in the movie ‘The Tender Bar’, where she has placed herself under the orders of the protagonist of ‘ER’. An interpretation with which Affleck obtained a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the last Golden Globes and that shows the understanding between the two. In this case, it was preceded by previous cases such as ‘Monuments Men’, where Affleck was accompanied by Matt Damon and Bill Murray as part of the cast; and, conversely, with Clooney as an actor, in the applauded film ‘Argo’.

From blockbusters to the most controversial Batman (from Twitter)

Throughout his 40 years as an actor, Ben Affleck has proven to be quite the sure value for the box office on many occasions. The majority, in the 2000s (his golden days), when it was very common to see him in blockbuster movies. Some of them, like ‘Pearl Harbour’ either “Shakespeare in Love” are available to rent on Orange TV. Although, in addition, titles like ‘Armageddon’ either ‘daredevil’ (tape where he met the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner).

In the year 2014 he also received all the praises for his performance as the protagonist in ‘Loss’Directed by David Fincher. In it, she played a husband in despair after the mysterious disappearance of his wife, Amy, just on her anniversary. A thriller essential, which even today continues to be among the most viewed content on platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Videowhich can be accessed from Orange TV.

But such a fruitful career is not without criticism and, after disappointing many Marvel fans with his role in ‘Daredevil’, DC fans were very reluctant when it was announced that Affleck had been chosen to give life to Batman.

During several days, Twitter was filled with criticism and fan campaigns asking those responsible for the film to change the actor. Finally, Affleck put on the suit of the batman (in fact, on several occasions) and silenced many voices, but it was the beginning of a whole new way of conceiving the relationship between fans and filmmakers, where each creative choice can end any film. even before its release date.

In case you face the haters of the networks was not enough, Affleck has had to deal for years with problems related to alcohol consumption. This was also one of the many reasons why Ended his marriage to Jennifer Garner in 2015. However, in recent times he seems to have taken back the reins of his life. Netflix bet on him in 2019 to star in the action movie ‘triple frontier’ and in 2021 he received great recognition for the script and for the interpretation of the medieval film ‘The last duel’, where the actress Jodie Corner also appears and which can be rented on Orange TV.

In any case, 2022 aims to be a good year for the actor, who will also release the film soon. ‘Deep water’ on Amazon Prime Video. An expected love story with overtones of mystery, in which she shares the limelight with her ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas and which, without a doubt, will arouse a lot of interest for having been the scene in which both began their relationship.

Pictures | Netflix, imgur.