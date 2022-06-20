A movie that combines ACTION with suspense on Prime Video; starring Matt Damon |TRAILER

The world of streaming can not only be reduced to Netflix and there are already so many and so diverse options that the free offer sometimes makes its own and sometimes we think that there is nothing to see, despite the fact that the catalogs are from the most varied and extensive. This time we are going to focus on a film that was well received by critics and is now available on Prime Video; It is titled “The Contractor” and is within the suspense and action genre.

On this occasion we recommend the tape “The Contractor” in Spanish “Elite soldier”, which has managed to position itself as one of the public’s favorites on the Prime Video platform; This film follows the story of James, a medical sergeant in the United States special forces, who experiences various complications due to injuries during his service that led him to be discharged, without benefit of a pension or medical coverage.

What is “The Contractor” about?

This is how James has to find a way to cover his family’s expenses and debts, so he turns to his old friend Mike, whose life he saved on one of the missions, and decides to ask him to recommend him as a private contractor. in order to have economic stability after the incident.

James’s life changes when he is sent to Germany to infiltrate a scientific laboratory, but this mission becomes complicated and makes everything more catastrophic. This production, which featured performances by Matt Damon, Liam Neeson, Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Kiefer Sutherland, under the direction of Tarik Saleh They will give you goosebumps.

Below we show the trailer for said production that had its initial premiere on March 10, 2022, and is now available on Prime Video:

KEEP READING:

The most INTENSE and action-packed movie on Prime Video; starring Eiza González |TRAILER

The film based on REAL events that is on Prime Video and that obtained 6 nominations at the Oscars | TRAILER