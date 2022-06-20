A Mexican pastry chef designs a line of desserts with the colors of LGBTQ pride

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Let’s celebrate the Pride “Together We are Better”

    00:44

  • Latino LGBTQ community will receive thousands of dollars with the support of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ricky Martin

    00:25

  • This is how the US celebrates the start of LGBTQ Pride Month

    00:17

  • Noticias Telemundo article on violence against LGBTQ indigenous people wins important award

    00:20

  • Proposals Similar to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Advance in Ohio and Texas

    01:50

  • ‘They crossed the line’: Disney may lose special status in Florida for opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

    02:03

  • LGBTQ Support Group Files Lawsuit Against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

    00:31

  • The Government asks airlines to allow transgender and non-binary people to identify themselves with an ‘X’

    00:25

  • They threaten to boycott Disney for controversial decision on characters

    03:51

  • New York commemorates International Day of Trans Visibility

    00:40

  • Florida Residents and Authorities React to Enactment of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

    02:05

  • Disney Employees Accuse The Corporation Of Failing To Strongly Oppose Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

    00:18

  • Disney employees are up in arms over law impacting the LGBT+ community

    04:06

  • Transgender swimmer generates tremendous controversy with her triumph

    02:45

  • “Now we are going to exist legally.” El Salvador approves name change in trans people

    00:51

  • El Salvador recognizes for the first time the gender identity of a transgender woman in her official document

    01:47

  • Family investigated for helping their son change gender

    03:16

  • “Don’t say gay”: Controversial bill approved in Florida

    04:52

  • “We are not going to stop fighting for you,” says a senator who rejects the ‘Don’t say gay’ law

    03:57

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker