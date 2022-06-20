A few weeks after its premiere, new images of Thor: Love and Thunder arrive

fans of Marvel Studios they look at the calendar because they know that the second premiere of the year will arrive very shortly, Thor: Love and Thunder. The new adventure of the God of Thunder is one of the most anticipated of the year and now to further increase the hype, new images of the film arrive.

Love and Thunder brings us before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Now the Asgardian is looking for a new purpose for his life and this will lead him to start a path of peace. The tranquility is short-lived, as the Gods of the Cosmos are being killed by Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian bale). This being who wields a mighty sword, he has sworn to wipe out all deities as part of his revenge. This situation will make Thor fight againbut he will need the help of his friends, including his ex, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now wears the Mjolnir and becomes Mighty Thor.

Considering the missing just over three weeks for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, the magazine Total film gives a preview of its next edition, which has its main note to the film directed by Taika Waititi.

The first thing that the prestigious publication advanced were two amazing posterswhich have Thor and Mighty Thor. Now three new images of the film arrive. The first has the Asgardian in focus inside the milanthe ship of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor looks doubtful, surely he is about to make a difficult decision.

what is Thor thinking about?

The second image has star lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) talking to the Avenger, apparently something important is about to be announced. Last but not least, there is the third snapshotthe one with focus on Jane Foster. The scientist is with the Mjölnir and is wearing the character’s armor. The detail is that you can see that the powerful hammer that Odin created has crackswhich continues to indicate the theory that it was reforgedperhaps by the same blacksmith who forged it, Eitri the dwarf (Peter Dinklage)

Mantis is very serious, what news does she bring?

Great madness to see the debut of Mighty Thor.

All questions will be answered on July 8, when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters.

leave us your message with your opinion either comment about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!