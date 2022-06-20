A few weeks after its premiere, new images of Thor: Love and Thunder arrive

fans of Marvel Studios they look at the calendar because they know that the second premiere of the year will arrive very shortly, Thor: Love and Thunder. The new adventure of the God of Thunder is one of the most anticipated of the year and now to further increase the hype, new images of the film arrive.

Love and Thunder brings us before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Now the Asgardian is looking for a new purpose for his life and this will lead him to start a path of peace. The tranquility is short-lived, as the Gods of the Cosmos are being killed by Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian bale). This being who wields a mighty sword, he has sworn to wipe out all deities as part of his revenge. This situation will make Thor fight againbut he will need the help of his friends, including his ex, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now wears the Mjolnir and becomes Mighty Thor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker