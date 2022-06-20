5 PHOTOS of Ezra Miller that show his RADICAL physical change before being The Flash

Ezra Miller is being criticized after his recent harassment controversies, so DC Comics would be seriously thinking about ending his employment relationship with the actor who will be in charge of bringing the world’s fastest runner to the big screen, which is why today we remember the radical physical change of the actor before being ‘Flash‘ so you can learn more about his career with these 5 Photos.

these 5 Photos will show you that the radical physical change of Ezra Miller to interpret to Flash They could be the beginning of the end of his career because the recent controversies related to his behavior could leave him very far from the world of DC Comics superheroes.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker