5 PHOTOS of Ezra Miller that show his RADICAL physical change before being The Flash

Ezra Miller is being criticized after his recent harassment controversies, so DC Comics would be seriously thinking about ending his employment relationship with the actor who will be in charge of bringing the world’s fastest runner to the big screen, which is why today we remember the radical physical change of the actor before being ‘Flash‘ so you can learn more about his career with these 5 Photos.

these 5 Photos will show you that the radical physical change of Ezra Miller to interpret to Flash They could be the beginning of the end of his career because the recent controversies related to his behavior could leave him very far from the world of DC Comics superheroes.

promise in acting

From a very young age he showed talent for acting, being the star participant in student plays, from that moment Ezra Miller he knew that on stage was his passion.

Born in New Jersey and with a vocation for singing, the actor had to go through a radical physical change to start counting within the Hollywood industry, which today seems not to have the actor.

We need to talk about Ezra

His first great opportunity in the cinema came with the leading role in the film ‘We have to talk about Kevin’, where he plays a young man with problems of authority who ends up committing a school massacre, in this film Ezra Miller plays the controversial Kevin.

the spiky physical of the actor was part of the efforts that the young man made to achieve the interpretation of the problematic son of Tilda Swinton, with whom he shared credits in the film.

The perks of being Ezra Miller

After his role as Kevin, the life of Ezra Miller gave a radical changeas he was considered one of the great youth actors of the moment, so he was chosen to be part of the movie ‘The Advantages of Being Invisible’ where he shared credits with Emma Watson and founded his career as one of the millennials’ favorites. .

With this film the name of Ezra Miller He began to gain notoriety in the industry, as his ‘sad boy’ physique fit perfectly with what young contemporaries were looking for in their look, so he soon began a career as a model.

The Justice League

With Ezra Miller on the horns of the moon it was time to prove what he was made of, DC Comics and Warner Bros set their sights on the young actor to bring him to life Flashone of the most iconic super heroes of all time, so it was certainly something the actor was looking forward to.

In order to interpret Flashthe actor had to undergo a radical physical change to change his skinny body for a more toned one worthy of a super hero. Ezra’s debut with DC Comics came in ‘The Justice League’ where he first donned the Scarlet Racer suit.

Goodbye to The Flash?

But in recent times it seems that all is lost for Ezra Millerwho has already been arrested on a couple of occasions for disturbing public order and consuming alcoholic beverages in public by the Hawaii police, so now his participation as Flash Hang on a wire.

Although DC Comics will continue with the promotional campaign for Flash, It was learned that the actor will not be part of the company’s future projects because they consider the recent scandals in which he was involved to be a risk factor, among which an alleged case of harassment of a minor stands out.

The radical change of physical of Ezra Miller is notorious, but for the sake of the character and the actor, fans of Flash they hope it can get back in shape and shine brightly like it once did.