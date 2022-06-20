10 years without Nora Ephron, beacon of romantic comedy

nora ephron is still among us: it can be seen in every new romantic comedy that is released, in brilliant series like ‘fleabag’ Y ‘Starstruck’in which Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Rose Matafeorespectively, paid homage while reworking the legacy of the screenwriter of ‘When Harry met Sally’. But if we look at the prosaic calendars and the sad reality, on Sunday, the 26th, it will be 10 years since his death due to leukemia. He was 71 years old.

That same Sunday, TCM will premiere the 2015 documentary ‘Everything is a copy’an attempt of his son Jacob Bernstein (hand in hand with Nick Hooker) for better understanding his mother through her family, friends and collaborators. Beyond the search process, it was all an excuse, Bernstein admitted to Terry Gross on NPR, to spend more time with Nora: “Seeing her on a monitor, reading her old essays, rereading ‘The Cake Is Over’… There was his voice, loud and clear.”

vindication

The late premiere of ‘Everything is a copy’ will be the culmination of a month of a certain revival: on the 6th, Libros del Asteroides launched in Spanish ‘I do not remember anything’, brief but intense collection of essays from 2010, the closest thing to a memoir that Ephron wrote. Relative memories, if we take into account that already in the first text she details the multiple forms of forgetfulness that afflicted her at that time.

Let’s do some memory. nora ephron born in New York in 1941, of parents theatrical authors. They took the family to Beverly Hills because they wanted to write for Hollywood, which they did without breaking the bank. Before becoming what his parents were not, Ephron studied Politics, was a mail girl at ‘Newsweek’ and wrote about murders in the ‘New York Post’. Her second husband, between 1967 and 1976, was Carl BernsteinKnown as one of the men who uncovered Watergate, but also as the guy who broke Nora Ephron’s heart.

Stormy relationship with Bernstein

She herself recounted it vividly in the novel ‘The cake is over’ and he was in charge, incidentally, of adapting the book to the cinema; his second script for Mike Nichols after ‘Silkwood’. Bernstein was touched by the experience, but agreed to appear in his son’s documentary without really knowing how he was going to come off. Jacob is magnanimous and shows her as, if not a good husband, then at least a father concerned about being close to his offspring.

But the script that really elevated Ephron was more optimistic in its view of relationships between men and women. Optimistic without ceasing to be realistic: it is difficult for one and the other to be friends without ulterior motives ending up destroying everything. ‘When Harry Met Sally’ started from an idea of ​​the director Rob Reiner: “Let’s make a movie about a man and a woman who become friends and don’t go to bed so as not to screw it up, but one day they do and screw it up.” And ruining it, they made us believe in love again. There hasn’t been another such inspiring romantic comedy released since then, as much as fans of Jenny Han (‘To all the boys I’ve loved before’) we want to fool ourselves from time to time.

Now a director, Ephron continued to explore the genre with ‘Something to remember’almost more about love in movies than about love, or ‘You have an email’, his updated version of Lubitsch’s ‘The Bazaar of Surprises’. A little later, with ‘Julie and Julia’, he explored an idea not very popular in cinema: the romantic marriage. That’s right, after the final kiss and getting married, two people can still have a good time. It happened to Ephron with Nicholas Pileggi, the author of the books that gave rise to ‘One of ours’ and ‘Casino’. The happiness of Julia (Meryl Streep) and Paul Child (Stanley Tucci) is a clear tribute to the eternal adventure of Nora and Nicholas.

Life as writing material

All the bad, but also the good, or even the neutral, that happens in life is material for the writer. That was the philosophy of his mother, Phoebe Ephron: “Everything is material.” But Nora went from using the leukemia diagnosis for nothing. In fact, kept her illness a secret all he could. There were friends she invited to a last dinner that only she knew would be the last. A control freak, she must have been frustrated to run into something that was beyond any of her will. “Keeping it a secret was something that allowed him to move around the world with a sense of control,” Jacob Bernstein told Gross in the aforementioned NPR interview.

But in ‘I don’t remember anything’ there were certain clues: In a way, Nora was treating all of her fans to one last dinner.. The little book closes with two lists, one of ‘Things I won’t miss’ and another of things I will. Among the latter are “spring”, “walking in the park”, “dinner at home just the two of us” and, to close without excessive drama, “cakes”. Reference to Rachel/Nora’s pie to Mark/Carl in ‘Out of Cake’? The final big joke. Dessert.