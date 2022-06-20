◉ LIVE | Zodiac Draw TODAY, Sunday June 19, 2022: Results in the National Lottery

LIVE | NOW | TODAY’s Zodiac Draw is held, Sunday June 19 and all the numbers that fell in this game of the National Lottery of Mexico can be checked LIVE and ONLINE in this same note.

Jackpot: 7880 of the Leo sign. The other results will be published shortly AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The Zodiac Draw will play his National Lottery game this Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 8:00 p.m. CDMX.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Zodiac Draw will be published in the official website of the National Lottery.

A piece of the Zodiac Draw has a value of $35, while a complete series costs $400. The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

The Zodiac Draw, results Sunday June 19

This draw will start at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time

Price list for this Zodiac Draw, Sunday June 19, 2022

What are the prizes of the Zodiac Draw, Sunday June 19?

The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can win up to $7,000,000 mxn.

What are the days and times of the Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery?

The Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery is held once a week: every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time.