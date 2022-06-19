Why watch Adam Sandler’s basketball movie?

yes, in “Claw”, the performance of Adam Sandler it is outstanding, but only to the extent of its own works and nothing else, not in the big picture.

Because, although it must be recognized that by embodying this former basketball player dedicated to recruiting new talent for the Philadelphia 76ers team, who will find a young man with potential anchored in an adverse social environment, thus beginning an odyssey to enter him into the field professional; The also protagonist of “A Great Dad” (1999) and “Son Como Niños” (2010) expands the dramatic range in which he usually unfolds, he does this with a character in the manner.

Friends have to see the latest Adam Sandler movie. Claw (Hustle). It’s a sports drama, the story and the plot are good. not boring Recommended 9/10 pic.twitter.com/YmF8Mw0D2o – Chapu (@exevera) June 12, 2022

In which he even gives continuity to the look of reluctance with which he dresses his most recent characters, staying in his state of comfort, only betting on successful content and compliant work, driven by his already well-known love for the NBA.

However, there are other aspects to highlight about this proposal released by Netflix, which is in the line of superational films in sports settings such as Jerry Maguire (1996) and A Possible Dream (2009).

Well that Adam Sandler half JERRY MAGUIRE half BROADWAY DANNY ROSE who in GARRA (HUSTLE), without leaving the pattern of the sport-movie, achieves one of the best basketball movies I’ve ever seen. And how good is the giant of Juancho Hernangómez rereading ROCKY in NBA code! pic.twitter.com/VZEO0YcSKN – Alejandro G. Calvo (@AlejandroGCalvo) June 10, 2022

And it is that it is allowed to offer interesting and effective variants with respect to them, among them the one that contrary to what we usually see with Sandler, this time his romantic partner played by the charismatic Queen Latifah —“Chicago” (1999), “ Taxi” (2003) – fortunately it does not obey the beauty stereotypes established within entertainment.

In the same way, the family model that it presents moves away from conventionalisms, normalizing for the screen the necessary claim of our times and our reality. There is also a clear awareness of the media and social networks, which will have to be a key factor in turning the path of the two protagonists, who open the doors to redemption for each other through action on the court.

Hustle (Claw). If you want to see a movie about work and effort, this is without a doubt, and if you add to that great basketball stars, you get this movie. I never thought that Adam Sandler would be able to do something like that. pic.twitter.com/hcn1k96Kk5 – VaroxG (@alvaro02gc) June 13, 2022

Of course, the participation of many figures from the league that has the best basketball in the world becomes a delight for fans. From the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez brought directly from the ranks of the Utah Jazz and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves, through the famous Charles Barlkey and Shaquille O’Neal, to the legendary Julius Erving “Dr. J”, what if it were “Space Jam 2” (2022), the appearances are many and spectacular.

Only contrary to what happens with such a failed movie, here they are very enjoyable, because whether it is about cameos playing themselves or in some role of greater importance, they all make sense within the story, in addition to being extremely careful not to expose them in terms of their interpretive possibilities.

All in addition, sporting a manufacture that attends to and nurtures the momentum of the music video, stylizing without excesses the sequences on the courts and the training sessions with striking and accurate sets of perspectives, balanced with the sobriety of intimate moments.

“Claw” is therefore a film that not only obeys the formula, but also takes advantage of it and enriches it to find its own identity, which without being anything from the other world, much less, is honest and has a heart. An endearing and captivating love letter to the NBA, which will become one of the public’s darlings.