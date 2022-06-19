Why Steven Spielberg is called the King Midas of Hollywood



Steven Spielberg is one of the most famous and acclaimed directors in the history of the seventh art



The filmmaker began his career in 1968, with the short film “Amblin'”, and since then he has only been adding successes



Baptized as the King Midas of Hollywood, most of his films have been a great success at the box office

Steven Spielberg is one of the most prominent and important directors of the history of cinema. With an extensive filmography that includes more than 30 films as a director and as many others as a screenwriter or producer, Spielberg has touched practically all the Hollywood genres and has marked several generations with their storiesin which two aspects intermingle: one more adult and committed, focused on social and humanistic issues, and another more escapist and family-oriented, in which elements of science fiction or fantasy usually appear.

Winner of a handful of awards, including four Oscar Awards, three BAFTAs, seven Golden Globes and a Special Golden LionSpielberg’s work includes such unforgettable classics as Jaws, ET The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan, or The Goonies.

His last movie, West Side Storya new adaptation of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical of the same name starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, has been highly praised by critics, which even went so far as to say that it surpassed the 1961 version, and has received seven nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including the nomination for best picture. In addition, it has been named as one of the top ten movies of 2021 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

The enthusiasm of the critics, however, has not translated into strong box office results. With an initial budget of approximately 100 million dollars, the film has only been able to collect around 53.1 million worldwidefigures that move away not only from the investment, but also from the trajectory of Spielberg himself, who revolutionized the concept of the blockbuster by bursting the box office with many of his films.

King Midas of Hollywood

Spielberg’s successful career, in which most of his titles have featured a unconditional public support which have allowed him to smash several box office records, have earned him the nickname of The King Midas of Hollywood. And, with a few exceptions, everything that passes through the hands of the director ends up turned into gold.

To understand the origin of this name, however, we must go back to its cinematographic origins. Spielberg, born in Cincinnati (in the state of Ohio, United States) on December 18, 1946, debuted in the world of the seventh art in 1968 with Amblin’, a short film that he shot when he was only 22 years old and that allowed him to start working in the television division of the Universal production company.

After directing several episodes for series like Marcus Welby, MD or Colombo, and after achieving unexpected success with the telefilm Duel, Universal gave him the opportunity to launch into the seventh art in 1974the year in which he released his first feature film, The Sugarland Express.

The film garnered enough approval from audiences and the box office that Universal allowed him to direct the film. movie that would change his career: “Jaws” (1975), a film that revolutionized the concept of overproduction and that, despite its eventful shooting, became one of the highest grossing movies in historyrecalling more than 400 million US dollars worldwide.

The release of Jaws in 1975 launched the career of Steven Spielbergjean cummings

After the success of “Tiburón”, Spielberg once again burst the box office with his next film, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977), which totaled more than 300 million US dollars globally. The good figures of this film they made him become known as the King Midas of Hollywooda nickname that, over the years, was gaining notoriety.

The following films by the director, including “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “ET El Extraterrestre” (1982) or “Hook” (1991), among many others, they were huge box office hitsthough Spielberg would break his own records with Jurassic Park (1993), the first installment in the franchise, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and became one of the highest grossing films in cinema history (Currently, in fact, it occupies the seventh position in the ranking).