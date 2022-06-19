Why does Camila Cabello sing in the Champions League?









Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons, Marshmello and now Camila Hair. The Cuban-American artist is in charge of putting music to the most anticipated European sporting event of the year. She will perform at Champions League Final, in which Real Madrid and Liverpool face each other. Camila Hair He’s already been in Paris for a couple of dayswhere this football match is held, and has already shared some photos on his Instagram profile, including one with the most famous monument in the French capital, the Eiffel Tower. But how did she come to be the undisputed star of the Champions League opening ceremony?

From Fifth Harmony to her solo awards Camila Cabello was born in Cuba a 25 yearsalthough he grew up in the United States. It was in 2012 when he rose to fame: I participate in The X Factorwhere she was reunited with four other great singers who had performed at the talent show. Along with Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane formed the group Fifth Harmony. They had to settle for third place, but their career had only just begun. After the release of two albums and songs like “BO$$”, “Worth It” or “Work From Home”, Camila Cabello decided to leave the group and start her solo career. Her first song in this new stage was “Crying In The Club”launched in 2017 and currently reaches 222 million views on YouTube. However, the first single from their first album would be “Havana”: Immediately successful, he won several awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards or American Music Awards, among others, as well as two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila.

The temperature rose with Shawn Mendes and “Senorita” and then it came “Miss”. Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello had already sung together in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” years before, when she was still part of Fifth Harmony, but the success of “Señorita” surpassed even that of “Havana”, which is saying something. Her video clip (which now exceeds 1.386 million views on YouTube) and her live performances made suspect their fans of a possible relationship between the two. So it was. that they were boyfriends it was confirmed later and even came to live together at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. However, their love ended and they decided break up in 2021something that Shawn Mendes sang about in “It’ll Be Okay”.