Why do I wake up before the alarm goes off? These are the health implications

Many people wake up from a deep sleep with the alarm that, unfortunately, indicates the beginning of a new work day. Many others, on the other hand, wake up inexplicably before for that to happen, and they have no choice but to wait for it to ring to have, yes, to get out of bed.

A lesser-known form of insomnia

Several studies, summarized in a review collected by the National Institutes of Health of the United States, have estimated that worldwide between 10% to 30% of adults suffers from insomnia, which consists of both difficulty falling asleep when getting into bed and difficulty getting back to sleep after waking up during the night.

In fact, many people with insomnia, as documented in a study by the Sleep Epidemiology Research Center at Stanford University, suffer from the insomnia in the form of early awakeningsand even without presenting other symptoms such as poor quality sleep or difficulty in initiating sleep.





In many cases, insomnia stems from a stressful life circumstance, such as trauma, work, financial or relationship problems. People with insomnia often ruminate thoughts related to these circumstances at times when they should be asleep.

The origin of insomnia and how to deal with it

insomnia can lead to poor quality sleep and insufficient rest, which has effects such as increasing cardiovascular risk or occupational or traffic accidents. Therefore, it is important to stop it.

As we said, it is common for it to have its cause in events that happen to the patient, added to their psychological processing. Thus, act on these mechanisms (normally, with psychotherapy or even pharmacological treatments, if there is an underlying disorder that justifies it) usually achieves an improvement in this aspect.





At a more immediate level, there other measures that can helpas recommended by an article in the American media CNNHealth.

For example, it is recommended resist the urge to look at the time upon waking, as this can increase stress and make the problem worse. In addition, if we get used to it, we generate a ‘habit’, so our body automatically stresses in similar situations.

Another tip is Get out of bed and engage in another activity. Although it may seem paradoxical, this eliminates the stress of ‘going back to sleep’. In addition, if we get out of bed, we will be able to strengthen the association of it only with sleep, which will help us to fall asleep on future occasions.

Finally, it can help point out the conditions and circumstances in which we have managed to sleep better and worse, in order to find those things that make it difficult for us to rest.





