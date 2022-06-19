why Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler are not at the beginning

That Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm had a few brief interventions in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) was a good gift for moviegoers. It is one of the main characters of the almost mythical Jurassic Parkthe work by Steven Spielberg (1993) that adapts the novel of the same name written by Michael Crichton (1990), together with Sam Neill’s Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattlerwho return with the first to Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

The trio faces off in Colin Trevorrow’s latest film with Claire Dearing and Owen Grady, played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in the middle of the Jurassic adventures. A) Yes, gather to everybody the protagonists in the sixth film, with which they are supposed to end. But to know; the possibility of future blockbusters is a great temptation, and what they raised so much Jurassic World (2015) as the fallen kingdom It is well over a billion dollars.

However, there is a question that persists: why did Sam Neill and Laura Dern not participate in these two films? The answer lies in what Colin Trevorrow told journalist Eric Eisenberg in an interview for CinemaBlend when he asked if there were conversations to get them into the new adventures among the extinct dinosaurs: “I never saw a draft in which they were included, and I think I looked at each iteration at least once,” he said. And more things.

Two generations in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Universal

“I largely believe, and I’m sure the writers agree, that Steven [Spielberg, productor ejecutivo] had the mission of doing something new”, which could imply that it was necessary to dispense with those who had been the main characters in the first three scripts (1993-2001), “and really I wanted it to be a Jurassic Park for a new generation”, with younger actors. “That was always the mission, as different as all those movies were.”

However, what is achieved in this way is that the most unforgettable scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the one about the death of the brachiosaurus that was introduced in the original feature, feels less relevant and emotionally profound without Sam Neill’s Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler watching it. And that Jurassic World: Dominion be the occasion for let the two jurassic generations shake hands before the eyes of the same spectators who met them at the cinema.



