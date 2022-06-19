Where to see the locations of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ in Malta

Rocio Jimenez CONTINUE Rocio Jimenez Updated: 06/19/2022 00:10h

Almost 30 years after Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg’s hit film, comes Jurassic World: Dominion, the latest installment in this saga in which new actors meet the original trio of stars –Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum– to restore order between humans and dinosaurs. In this film, after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs roam freely around the world, coexist with humans, hunt or are employed for suspicious interests. Filming locations for the feature film, which began in February 2020, include malt as one of the main sets that also appears in a movie without simulating another city. These are the locations of this destination that the viewer will be able to recognize on the big screen.

Valletta

The capital of Malta, declared Heritage of humanity by unescois an open-air museum that houses more than 300 historic buildings, churches and monuments, so it is not surprising that they have chosen this location as one of the main filming points. Valletta It hosts some of the most impressive scenes of the film, such as the velociraptor chase starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Aerial image of Valletta – © Malta Tourism

During this chase you can see the victory gatemain entrance to the city from the Grand Harbor area, built by the British in 1855 and Saint George’s Square, the heart of the city, next to the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights Hospitaller, a 16th-century building steeped in history and valuable objects that currently houses the Parliament of Malta, and the Guardia della Piazza. Other streets that appear are Saint Ursula and Saint Christopheras well as Strait Streetone of the main streets of the city and one of the busiest thanks to the fact that it is home to numerous restaurants, bars and cafes.

Image of the Plaza de San Jorge – © Malta Tourism

birgu

Also known as the city of Victorianamed in memory of the triumph of the Knights of Saint John against the attempted invasion by the Ottoman Empire, birgu It is another of the settings on the island that served as a filming set, a space with great personality in which its historic center and its labyrinth of narrow and steep streets attract attention.

The places that can be recognized in the film are the maritime museumthe largest museum in Malta, which, located in a former naval bakery, has a collection of more than 20,000 artifacts that collect more than 7,000 years of the maritime history of the island -from prehistory to the present-, the church of San Lorenzoa historic building completed in 1696 inside which a large number of artistic relics are kept, including an altarpiece by Mattia Preti and several paintings by Stefano Erardi, and Sally Port.

Aerial view of Birgu – © Malta Tourism

Mellieha

Located in the far north of Malta, Mellieha, who also appears in the film, It is one of the main tourist centers of the island for its beaches with crystal clear waters. Here they stand out Ghadira Bayone of the largest sandy beaches on the island that stands out for its calm and shallow waters, Paradise Bay and Armier Bay.

Paradise Bay, Mellieha – © Malta Tourism

Those who visit this point can also discover Popeye’s Village, one of the main tourist attractions on the island that was built in 1980 as the set for the musical of this well-known character and that today works as an amusement park. Among its rich heritage stand out Mellieha Parish Churcha baroque building dating from the 19th century and the tower of Santa Agata, built in 1649 to guard the straits of Comino and Gozo to protect merchants and travelers going from Malta to Gozo from attacks by corsairs and Ottomans. Nature lovers cannot pass up the opportunity to visit the Għadira Nature Reservelocated just 6 minutes by car from Mellieha.

Image of the Mellieha coast – © Malta Tourism

Pembroke

Another point that can be distinguished in the film is the Armed Forces of Malta Firing Range in Pembroke. The city, which is located in the north of the island and is considered the newest in the country, served as a British military base until 1979.

See them

