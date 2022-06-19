Where can I watch all Steven Spielberg movies for free? Find them on these platforms

Steven Spielberg is one of the most beloved directors in the Hollywood industry.. His films have conquered us like few, and although he may have had some setbacks (we all have them), he has always tried to maintain a remarkably high level. However, if you want to see all his movies for freeyou are in the right place, because I have prepared a list where you can check if a work is available on a platform streaming or not at a glance.

The Steven Spielberg’s filmography is so extensive… But luckily, a large part of his films is available on streaming platforms at no additional cost. Those that are not, I will indicate it with its corresponding emoji (I love them, sorry), although it does not mean that you cannot buy or rent it digitally in exchange for a few euros in services such as Apple TV, Google Play or any other store.

crazy escape : Available in filmin .

: Available in . Shark : Available in filmin .

: Available in . Matches in the third phase : Only if you have a package of Movistar Plus .

: Only if you have a package of . 1941 : Available in filmin .

: Available in . Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark : Available in hbo max .

: Available in . ET the alien: Available in Amazon Prime Video and in Movistar Plus if you have a contracted package.

On the edge of reality : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom : Available in hbo max .

: Available in . the color purple : Available in hbo max .

: Available in . The Sun’s empire : Available in hbo max .

: Available in . Always (Forever) : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade : Available in hbo max .

: Available in . Hook (Captain Hook) : Available in Netflix .

: Available in . Jurassic Park : Available in Netflix , Amazon Prime Video and in Movistar Plus if you have a contracted package.

: Available in , and in if you have a contracted package. Schindler’s List: Available in Netflix and in Movistar Plus if you have a contracted package.

Yes, Schindler’s List, one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, is on Netflix

Friendship : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ The Lost World: Jurassic Park : Available in Netflix Y Amazon Prime Video .

: Available in Y . Saving Private Ryan : Available in Netflix , Amazon Prime Video Y hbo max .

: Available in , Y . AI artificial intelligence : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ Minority report : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ Catch Me If You Can : Available in Netflix .

: Available in . The terminal : Available in Netflix .

: Available in . Munich : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ War of the Worlds : Available in Netflix and in Movistar Plus if you have a contracted package.

: Available in and in if you have a contracted package. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull : Available in hbo max .

: Available in . War Horse : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn : Available in Movistar Plus if you have a contracted package.

: Available in if you have a contracted package. Lincoln: Not available. ⛔️

the bridge of spies : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ my friend the giant : Available in hbo max .

: Available in . the pentagon files : Available in Netflix Y Rakuten-TV .

: Available in Y . Ready Player One : Not available. ⛔️

: Not available. ⛔️ West Side Story: Soon in Disney Plus.

Will you venture to discover the magnificent filmography of Steven Spielberg, dozens of films of the highest quality? I think so, because otherwise, you would be missing out on a large part of the history of the big screen, and of course, of the Hollywood industry.