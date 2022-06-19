“When I was a little girl my mother beat me to death”

Jennifer Lopez made its Netflix debut with Halftimethe documentary in which the pop star recounts her first 50 years of life among successes, sacrifices, joys and pains and in this profound reflection on her multifaceted career and personal life, the singer talked about the complex relationship with her mother.

And while the news of Ben Affleck’s secret marriage continues, JLO does argue for some statements made about his mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez, an immigrant from Puerto Rico who raised her three daughters in the tough Bronx neighborhood: “She did what was necessary to survive and that made her strong, but also tough. As a young girl, my mother beat me to death“.

Even Mrs Guadalupe, who also intervened in the documentary, had the opportunity to talk about the complex relationship with her daughter: “Jennifer made me suffer most of all. We collided a lot. I have not been a perfect mother, far from it, but I can say that I have always had only their interests at heart. I always demanded that my daughters get an education, because I didn’t want them to depend on men. “

Luckily the old disagreements now seem to have been overcome and the singer and her mother seem closer than ever. Apparently, not only is JLO crazy about Ben Affleck, it seems in fact that Ms. Guadalupe has always had a soft spot for the actor and is more than happy with this flashback between the two.